Bethany Santos
Bethany Santos is a former HR Officer who later found her specialty in digital marketing. With a keen interest in content optimization and market behavior, she's become a walking database for industry news. Her first job was at a small staffing agency, where she learned to nurture employee relations and intercultural management.
2 Articles
Culture
6 Best Practices to Communicate Data-Driven Insights Internally
Learn how to effectively share essential data with your teams.
February 23, 2021 ・7 mins read
Payroll
The Payroll Setup Checklist: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started
Between browsing different platforms, managing your employee data, and conducting the appropriate research, switching payroll systems has a lot of moving parts. Here's our comprehensive payroll setup checklist.
March 27, 2019 ・5 mins read
