The Payroll Setup Checklist: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started

Between browsing different platforms, managing your employee data, and conducting the appropriate research, the process of switching payroll services or starting a new one has a lot of moving parts. What do I need to know to stay compliant? What information is absolutely necessary for me to provide? Is this what’s best for my employees? We’re here to offer you some resources to answer these questions and help you through the process. To get started on a new payroll system, there are a few pieces of information you’ll need to have ready-- here's our payroll setup checklist.

The ultimate payroll setup checklist:

Federal tax information

Federal filing form Typically this means Federal Form 941, which is the quarterly federal tax return form. Filing deadlines for these forms are: April 30, July 31, Oct. 31, and Jan. 31



Federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) Jargon breakdown: an Employer Identification Number is a 9-digit number written in this format of 00-0000000 that is assigned to each employee by the IRS.



State tax information

Note: you will need to register for every state in which you have employees working and/or living. Refer to our state by state payroll tax guide to ensure compliance with registration requirements. Once your modern payroll solution has all of the appropriate information, it will be able to file and remit taxes automatically for every location. To complete your payroll setup checklist, you just need to enter these pieces of key info: