6 Best Practices to Communicate Data-Driven Insights Internally

1. Data visualization

Businesses spend a significant amount of time and money on data collection and analysis to gain valuable insights about their customers and competitors. All this effort goes to waste if the insights gained are not communicated effectively within the organization.Data-driven insights must be communicated so that every worker thoroughly understands the data and can actively use insights to boost their productivity and output.But how do team leaders figure out what data is essential for their team from an extensive data set? How can managers ensure that workers get the right insights and integrate them into their work processes?This is where effective internal data communication becomes crucial, and we’ve compiled a list of best practices to help you out.

2. Keep it interesting

Flooding employees with tons of data will just frustrate them and won’t lead to improved work processes. However, providing insights to teams by visualizing the data via infographics, diagrams, and charts makes it easy to digest, interpret, and act on.For example, JoyOrganics has a live chat widget on their website that is excellent for gaining new leads and establishing authority simultaneously.The integration of the 2 most popular questions along with a search option for FAQs and a news section sets their live chat widget apart from its competitors.But those integrations didn’t happen overnight. They probably started with a generic live chat, which evolved based on feedback from customer service and data collection in data centers. It’s likely that the process was more complex and involved a lot more data, especially for larger companies that use data centers . This is where data visualization helps.Using data visualization, team leaders can understand and sort the data more effectively. Instead of wading through endless spreadsheets, they can disseminate insights efficiently using infographics and engaging reports.For example, an infographic of the most frequently asked questions can help the content team create a good FAQ section, while a report on what customers looked for the most can help the design team decide the order of the sections.This infographic from Reply about the benefits of their email outreach optimization is a great visual representation of their inside data.When you can clearly see all the data in front of you, it’s easier to understand where and how it should be distributed.Insights must be delivered to employees in quick, concise, and, more importantly, visually appealing ways. Long, fully-text emails stuffed to the brim with information will turn off employees, with most of them not even bothering to read the whole thing.Most employees these days would rather read a visually enticing statistical rundown, like the below platform stats for a podcast platform , than be bombarded with paragraphs of text.

3. The rule of 3

When employees can quickly read and understand important information, they are more likely to feel involved and integrate relevant data into work practices. Moreover, enabling features like comments allows for quick employee feedback and makes them feel like they are being heard.Employees who say they feel like part of a team are 2.3 times more likely to be engaged. Engaged employees are crucial for any team since they boost productivity and aid business growth.The rule of 3 is a principle that is crucial in both communications and writing. It’s a technique that can be traced back to ancient Greece. The principle capitalizes on the fact that 3 is the smallest number of items required to form a pattern. Patterns are easier to digest and more memorable, so a list of 3 items is more likely to leave a lasting impact.You’ve probably seen the rule of 3 in action in your daily life but never actually noticed.For example, WaveApps, a free invoicing software provider for small businesses, uses the rule of 3 at the top of their site to highlight the benefits of their products. And you’ve probably seen lists like these in many places around you, including airport terminals, slogans, and presentations.Using the rule of 3 to communicate insights is effective because employees are given essential information in bite-sized, easy-to-understand pieces.

4. Focus on key takeaways

5. Encourage collaboration by using diagrams

6. Implement automation

The importance of proper internal communication