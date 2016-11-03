Blake Beus
Blake Beus is director of learning solutions with Allen Communication Learning Services. He has extensive experience in healthcare and financial services. What Blake enjoys most about his role at Allen is helping organizations implement initiatives that have a real impact on the business.
5 Articles
Culture
Are You Marketing to Your Employees? 5 Ways to Brand Your Organization to Your Most Important Audience
Branding doesn’t just encompass your sales and marketing efforts.To be successful, branding needs to involve all your employees, no matter what their role in your organization. Making sure your employees understand and, more importantly, believe in your brand can help business overall. Check out these strategies for using branding to ensure your team is buying what you’re selling.
September 5, 2017 ・5 mins read
Talent
5 Tips to Improve Onboarding and Retain Employees
Employers are constantly competing to retain highly qualified employees. One factor that can give you an edge in employee engagement and retention is a robust onboarding process. Sixty nine percent of employees are more likely to stay with the company for at least three years after a great onboarding experience.
March 14, 2017 ・5 mins read
Culture
3 Common Hurdles to Getting Employees and Customers Engaged with Corporate-Sponsored Social Media
Because of the power and influence of social media, many businesses are incorporating social learning strategies into their employee training and customer outreach programs. Unfortunately, this has been done with mixed results.
November 3, 2016 ・4 mins read
Wellness
4 Budget-Friendly Corporate Wellness Tips
Many small businesses want to support their employees’ health but few have room in the budget to launch a big corporate-style wellness program. Here are four of my favorite low-cost, high-reward strategies for supporting healthy, active lifestyles for your employees:
・4 mins read
Culture
5 Workplace Trends That Will Shape Company Culture in 2017
One of the biggest challenges businesses face today is employee engagement and retention. Workers are bouncing between jobs at a rate twice as high as they were a decade ago and company culture is often the reason given for leaving, or taking, a job. Here is a list of top five trends that will shape company culture in 2017.
・5 mins read
