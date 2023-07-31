Dafni LeFlore
Director, Enterprise Risk Management at TriNet
2 Articles
Diversity & Inclusion
Black History Month: African Americans and Labor
Each year, Black History Month expands our views of tradition and enables us to continue striving to be part of a history that remains largely untouched. As entrepreneurs, you have the power to help preserve Black History and minimize the disparities that exists in the historical representations of people of color and the arts.
February 4, 2025 ・8 mins read
Read more
Diversity & Inclusion
Celebrating the Superpowers of Black Entrepreneurs During Disability Pride Month
As businesses foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture, there is increased opportunity to tap into the power of minorities and the disabled community. In honor of Disability Pride Month, we’re highlighting a few Black entrepreneurs who are challenging the status quo and leaning into their superpowers.
July 31, 2023 ・13 mins read
Read more