Dan Higbee
Dan Higbee is senior director of product strategy for time and labor management at TriNet.
HR Essentials
Still Using Spreadsheets to Track Your Labor Hours? Here’s Why it Might be Time to Stop
Twenty years ago, when I started in the in the time and attendance business, manually tracking time and attendance was the norm. The majority of businesses used manual “punch clocks,” where employees would place their time card in a machine on the wall and literally “punch” the top of the clock to stamp their time card with the date, time of their arrival, breaks, lunches and, finally, when they left for the day.
June 20, 2016 ・4 mins read
