Darby Starnes
Manager, Learning & Development, TriNet
4 Articles
Culture
Top Seven Things to Consider When Building a Mentor Program
Mentoring has changed in recent years as a new generation of employees has entered the workforce. Mentorship is no longer just a nice thing to offer employees but an increasingly important way to attract and retain top talent. Employees want development opportunities and companies that take this to heart are that much more poised to compete in a tight hiring market.
July 25, 2019 ・6 mins read
Performance Management
How to Fire Someone Without Getting Fired Up
As a business leader, you will eventually be faced with the unfortunate task of firing an employee. Here are some sanity-saving tips for approaching your employee with the news, without losing your cool.
・5 mins read
Culture
Beyond Checking a Box: How to Create a Real Employee Engagement Program
There is a direct link between employee engagement and organizational performance. Highly engaged employees are vital to creating a quality customer experience and, thus, contribute directly to your company’s success.
・5 mins read
Talent
10 Tips for Creating an Employee Recognition Program
This year National Employee Appreciation Day falls on March 6th and it is a great way to celebrate your most valuable asset, your employees, now and throughout the year. Here are some tips on creating an employee recognition program.
・3 mins read
