HR Twins
The HR Twins are Julie Dennler and Christine Cole, both senior human capital consultants at TriNet.
HR News
3 Things to Do When an Employee Returns from Parental Leave
Here are three things that you, as an employer, should be thinking about doing (even if not legally required) to ensure a successful return to work when an employee is ready to return from maternity or paternity leave.
June 1, 2017 ・7 mins read
HR News
Beyond Maternity Leave: Rethinking Your Paid Leave Policy
Recently, we have seen a large increase in the number of conversations we are having with our customers about implementing paid maternity leave polices. We’d like to help you think about what you should consider if you are contemplating offering a paid leave benefit.
July 25, 2016 ・10 mins read
HR News
3 Things You Need to do When One of Your Employees Tells You She is Pregnant
One of your employees has just come to you telling you that she is pregnant. You know this is good news. You are trying to act like you are thrilled. But at that moment, you can really only think about one thing - what this means for the company. What you should do now is take a deep breath and accept the fact that you need to dive head-first into the deep end of HR. It’s going to be okay.
June 6, 2016 ・12 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Today is International Women’s Day. Let’s Look at the 3 Biggest Ways You Can Support Your Female Employees All Year!
Happy International Women’s Day! Wait, what? International Women’s Day? We’ll be honest, we didn’t know that there was such a thing. But if this one day gives us the opportunity to discuss hiring, compensation and cultural practices that affect our fellow sisters in the workforce, why not take it? For those of you not in the know, International Women’s Day is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s theme is “pledge for parity,” with a focus on accelerating equality between men and women. This is especially timely given increasing attention and legislation toward equal pay practices between the sexes. So, how should you take this opportunity to celebrate your female staff?
March 8, 2016 ・4 mins read
