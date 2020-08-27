Kristine Gunn
Executive Director, Customer Innovation
2 Articles
Industry Insights
Embracing Change and Building a Resilient Workforce
The pandemic has made business leaders rethink their operations, their business strategy and the skills needed to meet the changing demands of their customers. But where do you start?
August 27, 2020 ・9 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
While some employers will take a more conservative approach to bringing employees back, others may consider transitioning workers to the workplace as soon as local government authorities and public health officials permit. Regardless of the timing, business leaders will need to take actions to help employees adjust to being back in the workplace to help ensure a smooth transition, with least disruption.
・5 mins read
Read more