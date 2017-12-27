Marty Stowe

What the U.S. Military Can Teach About Perseverance

I would like to share one very important characteristic that all future leaders must cultivate early-on if they truly want to be great. That characteristic is perseverance. It is one of the hardest traits to master and one of the most rewarding. To really get to the heart of the relationship between perseverance and leadership, I called on an old friend named Lanny. If you are a new manager, seasoned leader or somewhere in between and you would like advice on how to lead more effectively, motivate your team, improve efficacy or overcome any of the roadblocks that nearly all leaders face, Lanny can provide a lesson that is rooted in military strength.