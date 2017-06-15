Michael Klazema
Michael Klazema is the lead author and editor for Backgroundchecks.com. He has been developing products for criminal background checks and improving online customer experiences in the background screening industry since 2009.
4 Articles
Talent
5 Reasons Why International Screenings Might Be Crucial for Your Business
One of the trends going on in employment circles right now is that international background checks are becoming more common. Make no mistake, these broader background screenings are still far from the norm and some companies haven't even begun to consider them yet, let alone implement them.
June 26, 2025 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
Are Your Recruitment Efforts Falling Flat? Data May be the Answer!
Too many businesses make the mistake of not tracking or using recruitment analytics. Here are some pieces of data you should be collecting as you hire new employees.
March 21, 2018 ・6 mins read
Read more
“Help! I Can’t Hire Fast Enough!” How to Hire the Right People at the Speed of Your Growing Business
When your business is growing rapidly, you can’t always afford to take your time bringing on staff. However, you also can’t afford the high costs and potential disasters that come with making bad hires. So, how can you support rapid growth without falling into the hasty hiring trap? Here are a few ways to speed up hiring without sacrificing quality.
June 15, 2017 ・13 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Hiring Your First Employee? Here’s How to Set Up Your Employee Screening Program
Are you about to hire your first employee? Use these steps to devise a smart, compliant and effective employment screening program.
・7 mins read
Read more