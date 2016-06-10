Muhammed Chaudhry
Muhammed Chaudhry is president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SVEF). Under his stewardship, SVEF has become the leading education not-for-profit resource preparing students for college and careers in Silicon Valley.
Want to Raise More Money for Your Not-for-Profit? Then Don’t Ask for Any!
If you ask for money, you’ll get advice. But if you ask for advice, you’ll get money twice. This well-known fundraising adage is a lesson every not-for-profit organization president, board member and fundraiser should embrace.
June 10, 2016 ・7 mins read
