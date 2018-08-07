Riia O'Donnell
Riia O’Donnell is a Human Resource professional with over 15 years of hands-on experience in every discipline of the field. A subject matter expert, she has written for the online HR market for over 8 years. Her first job, at age 15, was working the early morning shift at a local bakery on weekends.
Talent
How to Build a New Employee Onboarding Process from Scratch
An effective onboarding process can boost retention and productivity. This article details how to create one, recommended steps, potential costs and more.
June 3, 2019 ・11 mins read
HR Outsourcing
The HR Challenges Shaping the Healthcare Industry
Healthcare is one of the largest industries in the US. This article outlines the biggest current and future HR challenges in healtcare.
May 28, 2019 ・8 mins read
Talent
Everything You Need to Know About Hiring Interns for your Small Business
Hiring interns for your small business can be mutually beneficial-- if it's done responsibly and legally. Here's what you need to know to get started.
April 9, 2019 ・7 mins read
Benefits
How Much PTO Should You Offer? It May Vary by Industry
How much PTO is just the right amount? Check out the average vacation days by industry.
February 6, 2019 ・6 mins read
SMB Matters
What Small Businesses Need to Know About Unused Sick Leave
October 17, 2018 ・5 mins read
Benefits
20 Low to No Cost Fringe Benefits that Engage and Retain
When it comes to attracting top talent, offering a variety of fringe benefits will set you apart. Discover 21 no-cost ideas to start for your team today!
August 7, 2018 ・8 mins read
