Riia O'Donnell
Riia O’Donnell is a Human Resource professional with over 15 years of hands-on experience in every discipline of the field. A subject matter expert, she has written for the online HR market for over 8 years. Her first job, at age 15, was working the early morning shift at a local bakery on weekends.
Culture
HR Headaches: An Employee Listens to Loud Music While They Work
Employees playing loud music can affect your workforce productivity and your company image. Here's how to address it.
September 23, 2021 ・7 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: What to Do if an Employee's Desk Is a Mess
A messy desk can send the wrong message out to colleagues and customers. Here’s how to encourage organized workspaces and create a company-wide clean desk policy.
September 15, 2021 ・7 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: How to Handle Last Minute Vacation Requests
If your company doesn’t have a paid time off policy in place, here’s why you should consider creating one — plus what you should cover in yours.
August 19, 2021 ・8 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: Is It OK to Use Emojis in Work Communication?
The work emoji has its benefits, but it’s important to use them correctly and appropriately. Here’s how to determine if emojis are the right fit.
August 5, 2021 ・8 mins read
Compliance
HR Headaches: Is It OK to Drink Alcohol at a Work Lunch?
Many companies host workplace events, like business lunches and holiday parties, where alcohol is consumed. Does your company have a policy on alcohol?
July 29, 2021 ・6 mins read
Talent
The Do's and Don’ts of Remote Firing
Firing a remote employee is never easy for the business or the worker. Here’s how to do so correctly and professionally.
June 9, 2021 ・8 mins read
Culture
How to Create a Post-COVID Addendum to Your Employee Handbook
Update your employee handbook with post-COVID addendums that include things that worked for your company — and make sure to plan for any future contingencies.
June 2, 2021 ・7 mins read
Benefits
What Is Sick Leave, and What’s Your Plan for Employees?
What is sick leave, and whether it's paid or unpaid, how can your company plan for this type of time off?
April 21, 2021 ・9 mins read
Culture
How to Write a Policy on Substance Abuse in the Workplace (Free Template)
Here are tips on how to create and enforce a strong policy on prohibiting working while impaired — plus a sample template you can customize for your business.
March 15, 2021 ・7 mins read
Culture
Doing More With Less: Dealing With Budget Cuts and Reduced Revenue
Learning to do more with less may be the key to survival for small businesses over the next few months.
February 3, 2021 ・7 mins read
Culture
Employee Listening: Why Embracing Workplace Feedback Matters
Leadership's approach to employee listening can foster the pride, motivation, innovation, and trust that build strong, successful organizations. Here's how.
October 22, 2020 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
10 Reasons Why You Need an EIN Number, And How to Apply
Identity protection, professionalism, and business growth are some of the benefits of having an EIN number
October 1, 2020 ・5 mins read
Benefits
What's the Difference Between PTO and Medical Leave?
Medical leave can be considered a type of PTO, but it does require specific qualifications for eligibility.
September 14, 2020 ・6 mins read
Payroll
How to Combat Timecard Fraud
Timecard fraud is when an employee says they worked more time than they actually did, and then takes payment for it.
July 24, 2020 ・8 mins read
Culture
Should Your Business Have Gender-Neutral Bathrooms?
Having gender-neutral bathrooms provides a welcoming environment to workers and clients, and demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity.
June 26, 2020 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
Essential Business Sample Letter and Memo to Employees
As the nation continues to work during the COVID-19 outbreak, assuring staff understands why they’re being asked to work and that they’re able to report to work is necessary
April 6, 2020 ・6 mins read
Compliance
The W-3 Form: What Is It and Do I Have To File It?
W-3 forms provide totals of salaries paid and amounts withheld for each employee. They must be filed with the Social Security Administration.
February 18, 2020 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
What is EDI? And Why Should HR Professionals Care?
Learn how EDI helps HR professionals save time and money
January 27, 2020 ・4 mins read
Talent
10 Exit Interview Questions You Should Ask Employees Who Are Leaving (And Why!)
While it’s important to rehire to help maintain production levels and morale, it’s just as important to understand why the employee is leaving the company
January 27, 2020 ・8 mins read
Talent
What are the different types of employee terminations?
Voluntary, involuntary, at-will — we break down the types of separation from employment
September 23, 2019 ・5 mins read
Benefits
What is Paid Safe Leave?
Trending on the East Coast and spreading across the country are new Safe Leave laws. Learn what paid safe leave is and what it's used for.
July 29, 2019 ・7 mins read
