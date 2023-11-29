10 Reasons Why You Need an EIN Number, And How to Apply

1. Identity protection

An Employer Identification Number (EIN) is an important tool every business should have. These 9-digit ID numbers separate your personal and business finances as well as provide legitimacy for your organization. For sole proprietors, the EIN may seem unnecessary, but the benefits of having one (they’re free and easy to acquire) outweigh the minimal amount of time it takes to get one. The IRS provides EIN (sometimes called a FEIN — Federal Employer Identification Numbers) free of charge to any business owner. The application process takes less than 10 minutes and the number is assigned immediately. The IRS issues a printable copy of EIN information you can take to the bank or provide to license boards, clients, and vendors. No matter what the size of your business, even if it’s only a part-time gig, an EIN is an important tool to have. Here’s why.

Whatever the size of your business, an EIN may offer a layer of identity protection. In a world rife with opportunities for identity theft, keeping your personal information safe is key.

2. Professionalism

3. Business taxes

4. Separation of personal and business finances

5. Licenses

6. Business growth

Whatever the size of your business, an EIN may offer a layer of identity protection. In a world rife with opportunities for identity theft, keeping your personal information safe is key. An EIN keeps your social security number private. When vendors look for credit information, or customers ask for data to make payment, your EIN is the number they use — shielding your privacy.Professionalism matters in today’s competitive business climate. Small businesses need to leverage every possible advantage. An EIN gives your company gravitas: this isn’t just a side hustle or a part-time hobby — this is your business. Clients and vendors are looking to do business with serious partners; the EIN shows you’re serious about your business.Business taxes are, of course, a reason to have an EIN. The ID number makes it easier to file federal and state taxes, quarterly or annually. Some small businesses and sole proprietorships use personal accounts for their business and taxes. This creates a “pass-through” organization — money is passed through personal banking systems. For many pass-throughs, however, there may be tax benefits in separating business from personal accounts. Check with your tax professional to compare rates.If you have employees (or hope to in the future) an EIN is a must. Separating personal monies from business accounts is needed. You’ll have to pay payroll and Federal Insurance Contributions Act taxes to staffers, even if it’s only temporary help you hire through a business rush. The EIN allows you to make payments to state and federal agencies and assures you earn credit for the amounts paid.If you need licenses for your business, you’ll need an EIN. These provide state and local authorities the information they need about your organization and help verify you have the credentials necessary to run your business in accordance with regulations.Business growth is the aim of all owners, and one day you may want to apply for a loan to expand. An EIN will be necessary for all banking transactions — from opening business checking and savings accounts to applying for a loan. Having the EIN in place before you’re ready to fill out loan documents (and establishing your business with a bank in advance) may help secure the funds you need to grow.

Business growth is the aim of all owners, and one day you may want to apply for a loan to expand. An EIN will be necessary for all banking transactions — from opening business checking and savings accounts to applying for a loan.

7. Establish credit

8. Apply for credit, open business accounts, hire U.S. workers

9. Plan for retirement

10. Protection of assets from business losses

How to apply