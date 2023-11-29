Essential Business Sample Letter and Memo to Employees

What is an essential business?

Banks

Pharmacies

Retail establishments that sell food and necessary household items

Is your organization covered under the “Essential Business” guidelines?

Sample ‘essential business’ letter to staff members

As many of the nation’s businesses shutter its doors, either by government mandates or voluntarily, some workers are still reporting for duty. We have created sampleto serve as a memo to them to assist in clear communication during the pandemic. Many businesses are considered “essential'' to keep Americans fed, secure, and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government has created guidelines on what businesses are necessary to keep the country moving forward. Organizations are working to assure they continue to provide necessary goods, support, and services. Many states and cities have mandated non-essential business be closed, while dozens of other states and cities are enacting shelter in place initiatives. These mandates require businesses to shutter unless they provide necessary “essential” services to the public.For members of the public,include:Some food providers can keep their drive-through or pickup business in place, but have to close their public seating areas. But retailers and drive-through food providers aren’t the only essential businesses defined by the federal government. According to a March 19, 2020 memo published by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA): “If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule.” These workers include healthcare, public safety, utilities, communication, construction, and more. Many states are adopting the CISA guidelines when determining which businesses, if any, in their region should be subjected to closures as the coronavirus continues its path across the country and which areduring the crisis. Some workers clearly understand the need to work: healthcare providers, first responders and police know their jobs are critically important at this time. Others may wonder whether they qualify as “essential” workers. SMBs should look to the CISA guidelines and communicate the organizations’ status to staff members. A formal letter, email, or text can be helpful in outlining the need to continue working, answer employee questions and provide resources staff members can use to find additional information.CISA has developed an advisory list of industries and workers considered “essential to continued critical infrastructure viability.” While the list is by no means exhaustive, it outlines workers across manufacturing, construction, warehousing, distribution and logistics, retail, and food service industries, among a range of other public and private organizations the government considers necessary to keep the country moving during the crisis. If your industry is on the list, the guidance can provide support when you discuss why employees should continue to report to work. Staff members need guidance on why they’re being asked to work when other businesses are temporarily closed. Many organizations provide staff with information on what is considered “essential.” Letters should outline why staffers are asked to work, and provide links to government websites that address the need to keep supply chains, necessary services, and other workers employed during the crisis. Organizations can craft a basic letter to staff members to provide clarity.Below, you’ll find a sample letter to send to staff members:

Dear Valued Staff Member,

As we work as a nation to combat the COVID-19 virus, is asking you continue to work. Our industry is listed as part of the country’s “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.”

The work we do, products we provide, and the infrastructure support your efforts make will help the nation ensure continuity of functions that are critical to safety, public health and wellbeing, and economic and national security.

The federal government has developed a list of businesses, governmental and private organizations, and industries considered essential to maintain the safety of the public and the nation’s economy. That list includes employees such as yourself. You can find it here:

https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce

XYZ Corporation will continue to provide goods, services and infrastructure support during the COVID-19 crisis. We’re counting on your help to do so.

As we ask our employees to continue to work, understands this may be problematic for some staff members. Children may be home due to school closures, and family members may need care.

If you cannot report for work due to the COVID-19 crisis, please contact <Name, phone, email address> to discuss you situation and potential alternatives, including remote work.

We will work as safely as possible under these conditions, and welcome your suggestions and support to do so. Thank you for your continued commitment to .

Sample ‘essential worker’ letters to address shelter in place rules

Sample essential worker letter for retail businesses

Sample essential worker letter for food industry businesses

General essential business sample letter

Other details for essential business letters