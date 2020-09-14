What's the Difference Between PTO and Medical Leave?

As organizations work to provide the best possible benefits packages, paid time off (PTO) is No. 1 perk job seekers want. The ability to take time off when sick, when personal issues arise, and when it’s time to vacation and unwind is at the top of the list. Paid time off is generally a blanket term that covers all these options, and often more.PTO can also include time off for a sabbatical or to participate in volunteer duties. Some companies have unlimited paid time off as a perk. Some businesses afford their workers a block of PTO time to use at their discretion. It allows staff the option of allocating the time as they see fit: no more calls to the manager with a crackly voice announcing they’re taking a sick day — they simply assign the days off themselves. Other companies still want that phone call in the morning, whether they believe the raspy employee or not.Read more: The PTO Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Create a PTO Policy for Happy, Engaged EmployeesMedical leave may be housed under the umbrella term PTO, but it is distinct. It doesn’t typically refer to basic sick days, such as time off here and there for the sniffles or other short-term illnesses. When employees require medical leave, there is typically a significant physical or mental health issue that needs to be addressed. These leaves tend to be longer term, but they can also be broken up into smaller blocks, depending on the situation and the needs of the employee and business.

Medical leave may be housed under the umbrella term PTO, but it is distinct. It doesn’t typically refer to basic sick days, such as time off here and there for the sniffles or other short-term illnesses.

Paid time off

PTO is an overarching term that covers all the time off — with pay — businesses provide their employees.

Medical leave

FMLA tracking



They can either reset the clock every January 1 to allow employees up to 12 weeks per that year, or



They can start counting a 1 year time period from the date an employee returns from a previous FMLA leave



Sick leave during the pandemic

During the COVID-19 outbreak, however, sick leave has taken on a new meaning and is governed by new laws.



Infected



Quarantined



Under care, or



Trying to get a diagnosis for COVID-19

