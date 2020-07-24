How prevalent is timecard fraud?

Most small and medium-sized businesses understand that timecard fraud is costly, but few realize how prevalent the practice is in the American workplace and how many different ways employees can steal from their company. Clocking in or out inaccurately or having a friend sign in for you are only 2 ways for staffers to “cheat the timesheet.” Knowing what to look for and how to combat timecard fraud can save your business thousands of dollars annually.Employers like to believe their staff members are (actually) working the hours they submit, but timecard fraud is fairly common. Hourly workers aren’t the only ones who defraud their company. Salaried employees can also find ways to get paid for not working.

The American Payroll Association found 75% of businesses are affected by time theft, costing up to 7% of their gross annual payroll.

Types of timecard fraud



Buddy punching: Asking a co-worker to clock in or out for you, whether to get you in on time or allow you to leave early. This can range from a few minutes to an entire shift





Starting late: Employees who don’t clock in but come to work late without reporting





Finishing early: Employees who leave early without asking for permission or signing off their shift





Taking or frequent long breaks: Taking longer than the allotted break time or taking unauthorized breaks during the shift





Working unauthorized overtime: Many companies find they pay time-and-a-half without prior permission to work overtime hours





Handling personal activities during work hours: Potentially the most common — conducting personal business, online gaming, checking personal email and social media, etc. while on the clock



Combating timecard theft begins with a strong policy



What is considered timecard fraud, including all the listed categories



Why it’s damaging to the business



What steps will be taken to discipline employees if they are caught



Forbes recently reported the average worker steals about 4.5 hours weekly from their employer — about 6 weeks per year. The American Payroll Association found 75% of businesses are affected by time theft, costing up to 7% of their gross annual payroll.APA surveys found 43% of employees admit they exaggerated the number of hours worked at least once. Of these, 25% say they do so for 76% to 100% of the shifts they work. Yet another survey found 43% of employees admit they conduct personal business while on the clock; 42% admit to taking frequent breaks. You may not think timecard fraud is happening in your company, but the chances are, it is.There are a variety of ways employees receive payment for not working. They range from the blatant to the subtle. Here are some:It’s always important for employees to understand what you expect of them in order to comply. Many companies do not have an established timecard theft policy in place, but companies should create one and distribute it to all staff members. The policy should include:Remind employees that timecard fraud isn’t just a violation of company policy, it’s illegal. Theft, depending on the amount of time logged, could be a misdemeanor or felony offense. Managers or coworkers who assist with defrauding the company are guilty as well. Timecard theft hurts everyone and should not be tolerated.

Remind employees that timecard fraud isn’t just a violation of company policy, it’s illegal. Theft, depending on the amount of time logged, could be a misdemeanor or felony offense.

Catching timecard fraud in your organization

Monitor timesheets

Enforce manager approval

While a strong policy outlines the rules, it likely won’t stop timecard fraud on its own. You’ll need to assure the policy is being followed with action steps to assure every employee is paid for the hours they worked and no more. Here are some options that are out there:Many employees submit timesheets manually or online that go directly to payroll processing, which can lead to mistakes and fraud. Timesheets should be monitored to assure the time worked aligns with the time scheduled, including any time off the employee used during the pay period. Making sure the time submitted is correct is one of the first steps to assuring the company isn’t paying more in wages than it should.

Your timesheet fraud policy should stress that management and supervisory staff must verify the timesheet and will be responsible for any errors or omissions.

Compare timecards

Use timekeeping systems

Monitor computer screens

Install camera or other surveillance