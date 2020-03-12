Samantha Wellington
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet
9 Articles
Industry Insights
COVID -19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 2 - Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Face of a Public Health Emergency
Recently we kicked off our blog series helping businesses transition their employees back to the workplace. While there is no “one size fits all” approach to this difficult process, through our blog series we hope to provide some guidance to help businesses during these unprecedented times. Today’s blog highlights some steps you need to take to monitor your employees’ health and manage a positive case in your workplace.
June 9, 2020 ・12 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Paycheck Protection Program: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness
As shelter in place restrictions across the country start to lift, many SMB owners juggle pressing priorities including transitioning back their employees to the workplace safely and keeping up with new guidance issued by the government. It can be overwhelming to stay up to date and, through this blog post, we hope to provide you with the latest on PPP loan forgiveness.
June 3, 2020 ・25 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 1: Steps to Take to Create a Safe Environment
The question of when and how around the topic of transitioning back to the workplace is top of mind with many employers and business owners. And as businesses around the country consider reopening there are many factors to consider. Taking precautions and implementing necessary processes will help businesses keep their workplace safe and their employees feeling less anxious as they begin to return to the workplace.
May 20, 2020 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR News
Paycheck Protection Program Loans - New Guidance Issued: What Small and Medium Size Businesses Need to Know
On March 27, 2020, the U.S. government launched its small-business relief program as part of the recently enacted CARES Act. The Act provides $2.2 trillion in fiscal stimulus, including a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses.
April 13, 2020 ・21 mins read
Read more
Benefits
CARES Act: Retirement Relief Implications for 401(k) Sponsor Plans
In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provides relief to many Americans affected by the Coronavirus, and includes retirement plan provisions.
April 13, 2020 ・9 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
CARES Act $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Will Help Small and Medium Size Businesses to Access Loans to Cover Payroll
The CARES Act provides unprecedented financial support for businesses and allows small and medium sized businesses to receive federal loans – in some cases forgivable – to cover payroll and other expenses.
March 27, 2020 ・22 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1
The spread of COVID-19 continues to cause uncertainty and it presents unique challenges for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). We have gathered the most pressing questions that are top of mind with our clients and business owners and will address them through our blog series.
March 12, 2020 ・13 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
How Small And Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare For The Impact Of Covid 19 - Part 2
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
・15 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
・17 mins read
Read more