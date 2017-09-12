Sara Itucas
Sara Itucas is a client solutions specialist for TriNet International Services.
Frequently Asked Questions about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and What SMBs Need to Know to Prepare
On September 5, 2017, U.S. Secretary General Jeff Sessions announced an end to the DACA program. Under this directive, Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine C. Duke has rescinded the 2012 memorandum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has initiated a phase out of the DACA program by providing a limited six-month window to adjudicate certain pending and renewal DACA cases. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is no longer accepting initial (first time) DACA applications. TriNet will be monitoring changes to the DACA program and how they affect small and midsize businesses (SMBs). In the meantime, here are answers to common questions about how the DACA rescission announcement will affect SMBs and their current employees.
September 12, 2017 ・8 mins read
