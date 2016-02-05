Teri Lowder
Teri Lowder is a senior analyst benefit operations at TriNet.
The Most Amazing Employee Benefit You're Probably Not Using
Modern employees want to work for employers who care for their well-being. An employee assistance program (EAP) is a great employee benefit for giving employees and their family members who are struggling with stress, substance abuse, relationship problems, grief and a host of other personal issues an around-the-clock, confidential resource to get the help they need.
April 25, 2018
It’s Not Too Late to Maximize Your 2016 HSA Contributions: Contribute Until April 17, 2017
Every year the IRS sets the annual Health Savings Account maximum contribution limit for the calendar year. Many people think that they can no longer contribute towards the 2016 annual contribution limit after December 31, 2016. However, the good news is that the deadline extends into 2017.
December 15, 2016
3 Health Savings Account (HSA) Fun Facts
Here are three important facts about health savings accounts (HSA).
February 5, 2016
It’s Not too Late to Maximize Your 2015 HSA Contributions
One of the big benefits of being enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) that is paired with a health savings account (HSA) is the ability to make pre-tax or tax deductible contributions that can grow, over time, free of federal taxes. Every calendar year, the IRS sets the HSA annual maximum contribution limit. The more money you contribute, the higher HSA balance you’ll have to use toward current or future out-of-pocket eligible healthcare expenditures. You have longer than you think to save Because you have a limit to the amount you can contribute each year, making the most of every tax-advantaged dollar that you are allowed to contribute is a smart move.
・4 mins read
The Benefits of Offering Telemedicine to Your Employees
Advancements in technology -- including video chat apps -- have made the delivery of remote healthcare or “telemedicine” more convenient than ever. Now you can receive care without being in the same room as your healthcare professional. This is why telemedicine options have become one of the most recent innovations to help contain the cost of providing healthcare services.
・3 mins read
