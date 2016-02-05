Teri Lowder

It’s Not too Late to Maximize Your 2015 HSA Contributions

One of the big benefits of being enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) that is paired with a health savings account (HSA) is the ability to make pre-tax or tax deductible contributions that can grow, over time, free of federal taxes. Every calendar year, the IRS sets the HSA annual maximum contribution limit. The more money you contribute, the higher HSA balance you’ll have to use toward current or future out-of-pocket eligible healthcare expenditures. You have longer than you think to save Because you have a limit to the amount you can contribute each year, making the most of every tax-advantaged dollar that you are allowed to contribute is a smart move.