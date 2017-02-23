Insurance carriers are always finding new ways to offer services while containing costs. One of the biggest costs identified was the practice of individuals using emergency rooms for non-life threatening, or even minor health incidents, such as a severe cold or a child’s recurring ear infection.
The use of urgent care clinics, which often have weekend and after-hours availability with low copayment amounts, has become a popular and convenient alternative for families. Their use could help curb emergency room use, but there is still room for improvement.
Rather than go to a doctor’s office or urgent care clinic, insurance carriers are providing telemedicine options. Employees can get treatment at home or the office for basic health incidents with a simple copayment. Telemedicine can include services such as:
Depending on the symptoms or condition, the nurse case manager or virtual visit physician can even prescribe medications without a physical exam. This is usually for minor conditions like an infection, rash or virus that has common symptoms. Plus, smart phones make sending a photo of the infection site or rash right to a healthcare provider easier than ever. Do keep in mind, however, that some states have regulations which limit telemedicine services and prescription writing.
