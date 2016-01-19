One of the big benefits of being enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) that is paired with a health savings account (HSA) is the ability to make pre-tax or tax deductible contributions that can grow, over time, free of federal taxes. Every calendar year, the IRS sets the HSA annual maximum contribution limit.
The more money you contribute, the higher HSA balance you’ll have to use toward current or future out-of-pocket eligible healthcare expenditures.
Because you have a limit to the amount you can contribute each year, making the most of every tax-advantaged dollar that you are allowed to contribute is a smart move.
Many people think that once December 31, 2015 has passed, they can no longer contribute toward their 2015 annual limit. For those looking to squeeze as much money from their budget into their HSA as they can, this could mean coming short of the amount they planned to set aside for future or unexpected eligible healthcare expenses.
I’m happy to tell you that you actually have until April 18, 2016 - the deadline for filing taxes - to make tax deductible contributions for the 2015 calendar year.
Making 2015 HSA contributions after 2015 has ended is a bit different than making them during the calendar year through an employer’s payroll deduction. Since your company cannot process HSA payroll deductions for a prior tax year, contributions you make between January 1 and April 18, 2016 will need to be sent directly to your HSA bank or administrator.
You can do this through either a personal check or electronic bank transfer. When you do this, you need to make it very clear on the check, deposit slip or online notes that the contribution is for 2015. Otherwise, the bank or administrator may assume it is a deposit toward your 2016 contribution.
Now, you want to make sure to get that tax break for the direct contribution. When you file your 2015 taxes, any 2015 contributions you made directly to your HSA outside of employer payroll contributions can be subtracted from your taxable income as an “above-the-line” deduction. Any payroll deductions during the prior year will be reflected on your employer-issued W-2 form. You will only take an above-the-line deduction if you made a contribution outside of your employer’s payroll. Please consult a professional tax consultant or accountant for direction on how to report your 2015 HSA contributions.
If you have questions about HSA rules and regulations, TriNet advises you to contact the bank or administrator that holds your HSA funds, your tax professional or refer to the IRS website for additional details.