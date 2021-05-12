Tracy Baskin
Lead Payroll Compliance Analyst, TriNet
4 Articles
HR Essentials
Top 5 Small Business Payroll Questions Answered
Small business owners may often quickly find that processing payroll is not that simple. Here are some expert responses to your top payroll questions.
September 6, 2022 ・7 mins read
Industry Insights
On National Payroll Week, We Salute Payroll Professionals!
This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform each and every day. The payroll team at TriNet processes payroll for our more than 17,000 SMB customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. Here are just some of the challenges they and all payroll professionals face right now.
September 7, 2021 ・2 mins read
Industry Insights
Top Ten Payroll Mistakes to Avoid
As a business owner you may be wearing multiple hats, navigating various federal, state and local laws while managing various other aspects of your business including running payroll successfully. Payroll mistakes can be costly and can result in damaging employee morale and your company’s reputation
May 12, 2021 ・13 mins read
Benefits
It’s National Payroll Week! If You Manage Payroll for Your Company, This Post is for You!
This year, National Payroll Week is September 5-9 in the U.S. and September 12-16 in Canada. Because payroll is a service very near and dear to TriNet, we like to celebrate all things payroll on the TriNet blog every year at this time.
・2 mins read
