We are a year and-a-half into the global pandemic and those of us who work with small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) have really witnessed a few things that we already knew: 1) SMBs are resilient. 2) SMBs are extremely vital to the success of our nation and 3) they and their employees still want to get paid, just as they always have.
This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform each and every day. The payroll team at TriNet processes payroll for our more than 17,000 SMB customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. Here are just some of the challenges they and all payroll professionals face right now:
Our paychecks have still arrived no matter what the pandemic has thrown at us, and it’s due to the dedicated, caring payroll magicians who pulled together, rolled up their sleeves and did what needed to be done to keep payroll moving through the challenges of 2020 and 2021. Please join me in sending our appreciation to payroll professionals around the world!