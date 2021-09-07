We are a year and-a-half into the global pandemic and those of us who work with small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) have really witnessed a few things that we already knew: 1) SMBs are resilient. 2) SMBs are extremely vital to the success of our nation and 3) they and their employees still want to get paid, just as they always have.

This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform each and every day. The payroll team at TriNet processes payroll for our more than 17,000 SMB customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. Here are just some of the challenges they and all payroll professionals face right now:

COVID brought many new payroll regulations and laws that had to be navigated and implemented quickly, including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the CARES Act, as well as tax deferrals. To make things even more challenging, we have seen multiple iterations of these new regulation throughout the pandemic.

Lots of changes to SMBs in the form of downsizing, furloughs and re-hiring that have continued to impact payroll.

The massive shift to remote work, which means many businesses adjusting their payroll technology, with many bumps along the way.

The increasing need for real-time data and remote payroll capabilities as we move into the future of work.





Our paychecks have still arrived no matter what the pandemic has thrown at us, and it’s due to the dedicated, caring payroll magicians who pulled together, rolled up their sleeves and did what needed to be done to keep payroll moving through the challenges of 2020 and 2021. Please join me in sending our appreciation to payroll professionals around the world!