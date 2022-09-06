Once an entrepreneur becomes an employer, payroll becomes a crucial component of their business operations. After all, getting paid is, by and large, the most important reason employees come to work—even more important than free snacks, casual Fridays and ping pong tables in the breakroom.

While many inexperienced small and medium-sized business (“SMB”) owners may assume payroll is merely a matter of plugging in numbers and cutting checks, they often quickly find that processing payroll is not that simple. And not being diligent with the payroll process can cost so much more than what it takes to cover employees’ wages. Fines, penalties, employee confidence, time spent correcting mistakes, claims, litigation, and (in extreme cases) jail time can destroy a business.

That is why we recommend not only leaving this critical job to the payroll professionals but also making sure you have HR experts on your side who can guide you through the entire process, for the life of your company.

Here are some expert responses to the top payroll questions from SMB employers.

What does a payroll services provider do?

A payroll services provider is an organization that assists employers with the complex and detailed requirements of processing employee payroll. You have several options when looking to hire a payroll services provider for your business, including an HR services provider such as a professional employer organization (PEO) that offers payroll processing services, an accountant or an in-house payroll manager in addition to other HR administration services. Of course, when trying to decide how to proceed with professional payroll services help, you’ll want to look at your budget, the overall complication level of your payroll needs and the value you’d be getting from your service provider.

A PEO, for example, may offer payroll processing as part of a comprehensive HR solution that includes other aspects of HR administration such as access to benefits, risk mitigation, HR compliance guidance, human capital expertise and HR technology capabilities.

That being said, you’ll likely want to make sure the following offerings are included as part of your payroll service:

Payroll processing with direct deposit (to your employees) and debiting (from your employer account).

Payroll tax preparation that includes not just Form W-2 preparation and delivery but help navigating complicated payroll tax requirements for locations in which your business operates.

Self-service technology that allows you to add or remove employees from your payroll and make other necessary changes to your employee roster or employees’ compensation.

The ability to track paid time off, bonuses, commissions payments, and any payroll discrepancies.

An option of paperless paystubs and tax forms.

Help maintaining compliance with regulations and requirements governing wages and payroll taxes at the federal, state, and local levels. These include the federal Fair Labor Standards Act requirements, such as deciding if an employee is exempt from overtime compensation, among other requirements, and compliance with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Act, as well as a host of federal, state and local requirements affecting pay and payroll taxes and your business.

What are payroll deductions?

Payroll deductions are wages withheld from an employee’s total earnings (gross pay) for the purpose of paying income or payroll taxes, garnishments and benefit costs. Payroll deductions can be either voluntary or involuntary. Common voluntary deductions include amounts taken out to cover the employee’s share of employer-sponsored benefit costs such as health insurance or to contribute to a retirement plans. These deductions are considered voluntary deductions because an employee can “opt in” to them by choosing to participate and have the applicable amounts deducted from their paycheck.

Involuntary deductions are mandatory deductions an employee has no choice on. These deductions are usually imposed for payment of income and payroll taxes owed or garnishments for responsibilities such as child support.

The important thing to know about payroll deductions is that it is the employer’s responsibility to manage these deductions accurately and consistently and make sure they get paid out promptly and correctly to the appropriate agency or benefits provider.