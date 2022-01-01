While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.
PEO Services for SMBs
Find out why 91% of employers reported their employees were more satisfied under a PEO.*
What can a PEO do for you?
Save time and money
Hiring a PEO frees you up to focus on your business and can help deliver a rapid return on investment—on average, more than 27% improvement in ROI.*
Helps your business stay compliant
Keeping up with employment rules and regulations takes time away from your business. A good PEO provides the expertise you need to help you comply with federal, state and local regulations governing payroll, benefits, terminations and hiring.
Gain access to big-company benefits
Access to leading employee benefit plans is no longer reserved for large companies. The right PEO for your business should offer access to quality health care coverage in the regions where you operate.
PEO clients reported employees were
more satisfied with their benefit offering
Employers working with a PEO (where PEO had a significant impact on benefits selected)
Employers not working with a PEO
How a PEO model works
A PEO business model operates under a co-employment model in which the PEO, as the co-employer, is the employer of record and based on the allocation of responsibilities under the contract assumes certain responsibilities for payroll and tax filing. The client maintains control over workforce decisions like hiring and firing, compensation, culture and more. The PEO model also allows co-employees access to a range of benefits and other services.
What TriNet brings to the table
- HR support for you and your employees—whether it’s benefits or payroll questions, assistance is available by phone or online.
- A simple online payroll solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes.
- HR software for you and your employees to manage time off, view pay and benefits information and update data from your mobile device with one log in
- Best practices guidance on complex employment-related regulations and compliance
- Access to the comprehensive benefits your employees need and want
How we’re different
At TriNet, we understand that each business is unique. That’s why our HR solutions are tailored to your industry and company size. Take advantage of an integrated service and technology experience. At TriNet, you’ll have access to a team of HR specialists with industry expertise to give you valuable guidance—whether it’s HR administration, best practices insights or selecting your TriNet benefits offering. Our HR outsourcing services will help you manage sensitive employee situations, so you can get back to business.
On average PEOs bring:
annual return on investment
per year savings per employee
At TriNet we provide HR services to over 16,000 small and medium size businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. and across several different industries including technology, life sciences, financial services, professional services, nonprofit, retail and more
