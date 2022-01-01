The term “ASO,” on the other hand, stands for Administrative Services Organization. The most important difference between an ASO and a PEO is that the service provided through an ASO does not establish a co-employer relationship. For example, an ASO does not process payroll and remit and report payroll taxes under its own FEIN, nor can it be the sponsor of any health and welfare benefits offered to its customers’ employees.

A PEO offers its services as a “co-employer” or through a “co-employment” relationship. Co-employment refers to the fact that the PEO allocates, with each of its clients, employer responsibilities relating to the employees the client brings into its arrangement with the PEO, which are usually referred to as worksite employees. Typically, the PEO and client responsibilities are expressly described in a service agreement between the PEO and the client. With a PEO, business owners retain complete control over their workforce, company culture and brand.

An ASO does not establish a co-employment relationship with its customers, does not process payroll or report taxes under their own tax ID. ASOs don’t acts as sponsors of benefits plans or provide small businesses with access to benefits. The customer remains the sole sponsor.

