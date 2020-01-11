Valerie Bolden-Barrett
Valerie Bolden-Barrett is a business writer and content specialist, covering best business practices, human resources and management, public policy, employment law, and workplace issues and trends. She’s a former editor of national business publications at Simon & Schuster and a senior editor at Aspen Publishers. She’s a Temple University alumna, living in Central Connecticut.
17 Articles
Talent
Ghosting, Quiet Quitting, and Ways to Prevent Them
Ghosting and quiet quitting were unheard of a few years ago but have become household terms in today’s modern work. Learn the difference and effective ways to deal with them in your business.
December 4, 2023 ・19 mins read
Read more
Talent
Goal Setting & Alignment to Business Objectives
We’ve compiled some of our extensive knowledge on performance management to create this informative guide to goals, goal setting, and aligning to business objectives.
December 4, 2023 ・16 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
A Guide to Using the V2MOM Goal-Setting Model
Find out why business leaders often cite V2MOM as their preferred model to set goals. Try it yourself following our V2MOM examples.
September 26, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
Is “Quiet Promotion” Going On in Your Company? How to Find Out and Fix It
There was “quiet quitting,” then “quiet firing.” Now there’s “quiet promotion.” Find out more about this latest workplace trend and why it’s a problem.
January 2, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
Dos and Don'ts During a Hiring Freeze
One of a company's most significant expenses is payroll. Hiring freezes are painful, but something has to give when cash flow is down. And for some businesses, hiring gets the ax until the cash starts flowing again.
December 19, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Culture
Employee Gambling in the Workplace: How to Keep It Under Control
Gambling in the workplace is illegal, restricted, or not yet legal in various states. Employers must know the local regulations to avoid violating the law.
November 8, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
"Quiet Firing" Vs. "Quiet Quitting": Is One the Answer to the Other? What are the Pros and Cons of Each?
The new thing about this phenomenon is that people are finally giving a name to the practices of quietly quitting a job or quietly eliminating a position.
October 20, 2022 ・9 mins read
Read more
Paternity Leave: How to Support the Dads in Your Company
Paternity leave is an essential component to a company leave policy that supports working fathers, mothers, and family life. Here's how it works and why.
July 28, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Penalties for Benefits Noncompliance
Inflation is not only fueling price increases; it's also requiring employers to pay more in penalties for not complying with the numerous benefits laws.
June 7, 2022 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
HR Headaches: My Employees Are Talking About Unionizing — Should I Encourage This?
As an employer, learn about the labor laws that cover your business, why workers unionize, and what the law allows with unionization.
May 24, 2022 ・9 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How to Communicate a Price Increase to Your Customers
Many companies are planning to raise their prices in 2022 due to inflation. Here's how organizations can communicate about price increases and address customer concerns.
May 18, 2022 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
Return-to-the-Office Memo Examples for Remote and Hybrid Employees
Here's how to ensure your organization's return to your workplace is smooth sailing.
April 20, 2022 ・9 mins read
Read more
Culture
Core Values: What They Are, and How to Implement Them
Learn why core values matter — and hear from business leaders on how they've implemented them at their organizations.
April 14, 2022 ・8 mins read
Read more
Compliance
An Employer's Guide to Short-Term Disability
Short-term disability provides replacement income to employees who cannot work due to an injury or illness.
March 25, 2022 ・8 mins read
Read more
Culture
HR Headaches: What to Do When Employees Don’t Want to Return to the Office
Employers and employees can find a way to agree on return-to-work issues and policies. Here’s how.
July 21, 2021 ・9 mins read
Read more
Compliance
What Are the Types Of Employment? A Reference Guide To Worker Classification
This guide breaks down the different types of employment so you don't get caught out of compliance
August 20, 2020 ・6 mins read
Read more
Guide to Exempt vs Non-Exempt Employees: What's the Difference?
The primary difference in status between exempt and non-exempt employees is their eligibility for overtime.
January 11, 2020 ・6 mins read
Read more