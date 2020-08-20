What Are the Types Of Employment? A Reference Guide To Worker Classification

What are the Types of Employees?

Full-Time Employees

These employees normally work a 30- to 40-hour week or 130 hours in a calendar month by IRS standards. The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) doesn’t define full- or part-time employees, leaving employers to come up with their own definition. However, an employer with 50 or more full-time employees (FTEs) is considered an Applicable Large Employer (ALE), who must offer affordable health care coverage to FTEs and their dependents under the Affordable Care Act or pay the IRS what it calls a “shared responsibility payment.”

Part-Time Employees

Employees who work fewer than 30 hours a week are employed part-time. They typically don’t qualify for benefits, although some employers are doing so to attract and retain workers. However, employers must pay the same taxes for employing them as if they worked full time.

Temporary Employees

Employees might hire these workers for a set length of time or for a specific task or project. Employers that hire and pay them directly, as opposed to going through an agency, must withhold taxes from their wages or pay a penalty. Temporary employees are entitled to unemployment and Social Security benefits.

Seasonal Employees

These employees are hired during peak seasons, such as holidays or summer months. Some are non-immigrant, H-2B visa holders. Employers must make sure they complete the appropriate labor certification documents and meet other DOL requirements when requesting visas for workers. Also, like temporary employees, seasonal workers are entitled to unemployment and Social Security benefits.

Types of Contingent Workers

Independent Contractors

This subcategory is one of four basic subcategories contingent workers use to describe themselves. The names are usually interchangeable. Some workers are bound by a written contract. The IRS defines independent contractors as people who offer their services to the general public in an independent trade, business or profession. Contingent workers are subject to the Self-Employment Tax if they earn $400 or more during a tax year.

Freelancers

The term is interchangeable with the other subcategories. However, creative contingent workers, such as artists, writers and photographers, often use “freelance” to describe their work.

Temporary workers

Contingent workers are sometimes referred to as “casual” or “temporary” workers, which, again, describes a non permanent relationship with an employer.

Consultants

This subcategory of contingent workers often determines client’s needs and gives then expert advice, but doesn’t perform the work; whereas, contingent workers might give clients advice, but they also do the work.

Classifying employees vs. contingent workers

The IRS uses a 20-point classification system for classifying employees based on three criteria:

Behavioral: The employer or business owner controls or has the right to control what workers do and how they perform their jobs.

Financial: The employer or business owner controls aspects of the workers’ jobs, such as how they’re paid, if they’re reimbursed for expenses and who provides the workers’ tools and supplies.

Type of Relationship: The work performed is key to the business, there’s a written contract between worker and employer, and the employer provides a pension, vacation pay, insurance and other employee-type benefits.

Workers are employees if the work they perform is essential to the business.

Workers are probably employees if their managerial skills present profit-or-loss opportunities for the business.

Workers are likely contingent if they invest in the employer’s equipment and facilities.

Workers could either be employees or contingent workers if special abilities are required to perform the work.

Workers are likely employees if their relationship with the employer is or seems permanent.

Workers are likely employees if the employer has or retains control over them.

Compliance and emerging changes

The FLSA has a 6-point list of conditions similar to the IRS’s system for classifying workers:

Some of the differences between employees and contingent workers remain somewhat unclear. But making an effort to classify both correctly based on the IRS and FLSA’s criteria is a good business practice that can minimize employers’ risk for penalties. Again, this guide follows federal standards, and wage and hour divisions in state labor departments’ may affect how workers are classified. For instance, California recently passed legislation that enacted the new ABC contractor law.

Contingent workers are predicted to outnumber employees, possibly by 2030

This fast-growing segment of the workforce is gaining appeal among Millennials and the Gen Z generations. Older workers are reportedly driving the “gig” economy, which contingency workers have fueled. Also, more employers plan to hire contingent workers for the skills needed in the current tight labor market. Finally, members of Congress, in a bipartisan effort, are considering amending labor and employment laws to protect contingent workers’ rights and pay, and to allow them access to benefits.