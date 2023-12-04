Ghosting, Quiet Quitting, and Ways to Prevent Them

Talent | Performance Management
Ghosting and quiet quitting were unheard of a few years ago but have become household terms in today’s modern work. Learn the difference and effective ways to deal with them in your business.
So, you’re ready to send an offer to a candidate, but you receive crickets to your request to set up a final call? Or maybe your new team member never showed up to work? You could even find that a current employee slowly fades away and stops showing up to work.
These are all forms of employee ghosting and can be challenging for managers, HR leaders, and recruiters. So, what can your team do to prevent employee ghosting? Read on to learn more.
Let’s discuss what employment ghosting is.
For a long time, the only form of ghosting discussed was employer ghosting. This is when employers stop communicating with potential candidates due to internal issues in the hiring process. In an employer’s market, you might find that ghosted employees will re-engage when you’re ready to pick up the conversation.
Employee ghosting is when candidates or employees who were engaged in the recruitment process becoming disengaged. So, a candidate who might have been answering every call or email decides to stop responding or returning your messages. On the other hand, you might have an employee who was going to every shift but then stops showing up.
Acts of ghosting on either side can have a profound impact on hiring and work.
Workplace ghosting was an issue before the pandemic started. A 2018 study by Clutch noted that job candidates approved of ghosting companies but didn’t like being ghosted in return. The Clutch study did give some context on employee ghosting: Most candidates felt that early-stage ghosting was appropriate. On the other hand, ghosting after accepting an offer wasn’t.
After the pandemic, Indeed conducted another study on ghosting in the workplace. Indeed’s survey shared that employers had ghosted 77% of candidates since the United States onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Indeed’s study also noted that 28% of job seekers had ghosted an employer.
As a result, more companies are keeping track of “ghosts”. The study found that 54% of job seekers had faced consequences from ghosting. According to Indeed, job candidates ghost because they received another offer, decided it was not the right job, or didn’t receive enough money.
Employment ghosting is a 2-way street. What companies do to candidates affects what candidates do to them. Thus, there are specific activities that companies can do to stop their ghosting problem in its tracks. Here are some strategies your organization can follow today:
Does it take you months to hire a new candidate? The best employees need a speedy process because they may be connecting with multiple companies. Before you list a new position, make sure you have everything squared away like the:
Everything can move quickly when your hiring process is squared away before hiring. Speed matters when it comes to preventing employee ghosting.
Communication is essential to prevent ghosting. Ghosting is a lapse in communication, so connecting can be the antidote. Make sure that you are communicating as often as you can.
Frequent communication can be daunting if you are hiring for multiple roles, so utilize technology to speed up communication across candidates. It can be difficult when you don’t have news, but sometimes sharing that information can keep candidates engaged in the hiring process. Honesty is a necessary part of the hiring process.
According to the report from Indeed, a quarter of employers have shared that they’ve had new team members not show up on their first day of work. A signed offer letter doesn’t always mean you have a new employee. As an employer, you must continue to connect, answer questions, and engage even after you have a signed offer letter. Start by creating a pre-boarding process to focus on employee retention.
Once an employee shows up, what do you do?
The next step is onboarding that team member and making them feel like part of your organization. Employees want to work with organizations they connect with. It’s not uncommon for employees to leave within the first 90 days of work. While you want to part ways with employees that aren’t happy, it can be challenging for HR and departments that are short-staffed. Make sure you put your best foot forward to keep hires if possible.
Employee engagement isn’t just for new hires. Employees must be engaged throughout their tenure. Make sure that you are:
Over time your efforts will reduce employee ghosting and create happier employees.
When an employee no-call/no-shows, it can significantly impact the workflow for all your team members. Managers and staff must pick up the extra slack because the company needs to run effectively. An effective no-call/no-show policy is challenging to create because you don’t want to be too punitive. Creating a punitive approach is ineffective for 2 reasons. These policies:
Create an absence management policy that’s firm but allows for actual emergencies. For example, you can build an approach that factors in the number of offenses. You can also include ways that employees can make up for no-call/no-show days, like taking a shift for the person who helped them out. Eventually, this policy must address how to fire someone who continually misses work, but this shouldn’t be the first step.
You may have heard horror stories of what happens after someone puts in their 2 weeks notice. “Fine, don’t bother coming in tomorrow” can be considered passive-aggressive and erode trust with current and future staff members.
If other employees see that you don’t value notice, they won’t give notice. We all know that an employee quitting without notice can be detrimental. Instead of being upset when an employee decides to leave, learn what you can, and create a better environment for your employees.
You may have heard that employee ghosting is here to stay. This fact can be challenging because hiring is already tricky without ghosting. There will never be a way to prevent employee ghosting entirely. Unfortunately, there are many reasons this happens, and you can’t control all of them.
However, with some attention to detail, you can create policies and procedures that reduce the impact of ghosting on your company. By working to bolster each step of the employee lifecycle, you’ll create an environment that candidates, new hires, and employees will want to work at.
Here's what you need to know:
You may have heard of “quiet quitting.” It’s the choice to do only assigned work — and nothing more.
21% of working Americans say they are quiet quitters, according to an August 2022 ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 workers.
According to NPR, some experts say quiet quitting is a misnomer for simply setting healthy workplace boundaries and refusing to be exploited. After years of doing extra work to make up for those who left during the Great Resignation, employees may simply be burnt out and tired. Other employees simply see no reason to continue to hustle for an employer due to other factors.
“To me, quietly quitting just comes back to setting your boundaries about what your outputs are going to look like at work,” a worker told CNBC.
Quiet quitting is when employees do the bare minimum. They show up, they perform assigned, expected tasks, and then they go home. Without motivation to excel or exceed expectations, many employees are simply collecting paychecks. They do not want to get fired, but have no desire to do any extra work, stay late, and are possibly unmotivated to help the company meet goals.
If an employee is no longer invested in going the extra mile for the company, and is simply doing the basic work required, they may be quiet quitting.
Employees often “check out” when they are unhappy in their job. If you have an employee who has had one of these common de-motivators happen to them, they may be quiet quitters:
In addition, here are some other scenarios that could make an employee no longer be invested in their job:
In a nutshell, employees who are Quiet Quitting are not interested in their career path at the company they are in; they are in “survival mode” and simply biding time until their next gig, side hustle takes off, or retirement. For whatever reason, they no longer feel invested in the future of the company, brand, output, or department. When an employee has no desire for a positive outcome of their efforts, they simply mentally check out and perform tasks for pay.
First step is to find out why. If you know their reason for lack of motivation, you can take corrective action and hopefully, help them return to a place where they are eager to contribute again. The goal is to find solutions to make your unhappy employee happy. Here are some reasons and actions to consider.
Whatever their reasons and whatever your reaction, it is important to be sure you truly understand how many of your employees are quiet quitting. If you determine whether you have a few outliers vs entire teams checking out, you will be able to combat it at a macro level to ensure you address the issues. Happy employees are essential to productivity and maintaining a quality workforce. Do what you can to protect yours.