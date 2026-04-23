But Education Is the Key to Making the Most of Benefits.

Healthcare costs are hitting everyone harder than ever before.

We hear this from leaders all the time. Premiums keep rising. Renewals feel unpredictable. Employees are frustrated. And even when you offer solid benefits, it still feels like costs are moving in the wrong direction.

What’s striking is this: In many cases, the issue isn’t the benefits themselves. It’s how they’re being used.

Most people don’t really know how their benefits work

Here’s the honest truth. Many employees don’t fully understand what’s already available to them.

They may not know they can use telemedicine instead of urgent care. They may not understand what preventive care is covered at no cost. They may not realize how small choices add up over time.

Benefit cards end up tucked into wallets and forgotten until something goes wrong. By then, it’s too late to make the most cost effective choice.

This isn’t about people being careless. It’s about confusion, overwhelm, and avoidance.

Fear plays a bigger role than we like to admit

One of the most surprising things we hear is that when people skip preventive care, it’s often not because they don’t know they should go. It’s because they’re afraid.

Afraid of what they might find out. Afraid of getting bad news. Afraid of opening a door they’re not ready to face.

When fear leads the decision, behavior doesn’t change. And that has real consequences, both for individual health and long-term cost.

Education works when it feels human

Generic reminders don’t move behavior. People tune them out.

What does work is education that feels personal, relatable, and real. Messaging that explains why something matters. Communication that acknowledges hesitation instead of ignoring it.

When people understand how their actions affect their health, and how those actions connect to cost, they’re far more likely to engage. They make informed choices. They take small steps. And once those habits start, they tend to stick.

That’s when real change happens.