But Education Is the Key to Making the Most of Benefits.
Healthcare costs are hitting everyone harder than ever before.
We hear this from leaders all the time. Premiums keep rising. Renewals feel unpredictable. Employees are frustrated. And even when you offer solid benefits, it still feels like costs are moving in the wrong direction.
What’s striking is this: In many cases, the issue isn’t the benefits themselves. It’s how they’re being used.
Most people don’t really know how their benefits work
Here’s the honest truth. Many employees don’t fully understand what’s already available to them.
They may not know they can use telemedicine instead of urgent care. They may not understand what preventive care is covered at no cost. They may not realize how small choices add up over time.
Benefit cards end up tucked into wallets and forgotten until something goes wrong. By then, it’s too late to make the most cost effective choice.
This isn’t about people being careless. It’s about confusion, overwhelm, and avoidance.
Fear plays a bigger role than we like to admit
One of the most surprising things we hear is that when people skip preventive care, it’s often not because they don’t know they should go. It’s because they’re afraid.
Afraid of what they might find out. Afraid of getting bad news. Afraid of opening a door they’re not ready to face.
When fear leads the decision, behavior doesn’t change. And that has real consequences, both for individual health and long-term cost.
Education works when it feels human
Generic reminders don’t move behavior. People tune them out.
What does work is education that feels personal, relatable, and real. Messaging that explains why something matters. Communication that acknowledges hesitation instead of ignoring it.
When people understand how their actions affect their health, and how those actions connect to cost, they’re far more likely to engage. They make informed choices. They take small steps. And once those habits start, they tend to stick.
That’s when real change happens.
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Small actions make a big difference
Behavior change doesn’t require massive overhauls. It starts with small steps.
Downloading a telemedicine app. Scheduling a preventive screening. Taking five minutes to understand what’s covered before choosing where to go for care.
Over time, those small decisions add up. Costs may go down. Health outcomes may improve. And both employers and employees can feel more confident navigating healthcare.
You don’t have to do this alone
We know healthcare cost pressure isn’t something you control outright. Inflation, new treatments, and broader market shifts affect everyone.
What you can influence is how well your people understand and use the benefits you already provide. Education makes that possible, and it doesn’t have to be complicated or overwhelming.
Managing healthcare costs feels discouraging right now. And it’s exactly where support can help most.
Need practical ways to help employees make informed benefit choices and to promote more stability to healthcare costs? A conversation is a great place to start.
FAQs
Q: Why don't employees use their benefits more effectively even when good coverage is in place? A: Confusion, overwhelm, and avoidance are the main culprits. Many employees don't know they can use telemedicine instead of urgent care, or that preventive care is covered at no cost. Benefit cards get filed away and forgotten until a crisis — when it's too late to make the most cost-effective choice.
Q: Does fear actually play a role in how employees use (or avoid) healthcare? A: Yes — and it's more common than most employers realize. Many employees skip preventive care not from ignorance but from fear of what they might find out. When fear drives behavior, no amount of plan-level generosity changes health outcomes or long-term costs.
Q: What kinds of education actually change employee benefits behavior? A: Generic reminders don't work. What moves behavior is communication that feels personal, explains the "why," and acknowledges hesitation rather than ignoring it. Small, concrete prompts — like downloading a telemedicine app or scheduling a preventive screening — compound over time into meaningful cost and health improvements.
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