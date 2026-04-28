We’ve never had more HR technology available to us than we do right now.

There are tools for onboarding, payroll, compliance tracking, time off, reporting, all designed to make HR “easier.” And yet, many businesses still feel uncertain, worry they’re missing something and find themselves reacting to problems instead of preventing them.

From where I sit, the issue isn’t a lack of technology. It’s a lack of expertise.

I spend my time at the intersection of product, sales, and the customer experience. I listen to what comes up in real conversations with businesses, and I work closely with teams responsible for building the systems meant to help them. Over time, a clear pattern has emerged: tools are everywhere, but confidence is not.

HR Is More Complicated Than Most Businesses Expect

HR and payroll exist in a constantly changing regulatory environment. Laws shift frequently, and the consequences of getting something wrong can be significant. Yet many small and midsize businesses don’t have dedicated HR or payroll professionals on staff.

Instead, those responsibilities often fall to someone who “ended up” with the role: a founder, an office manager, or an employee who took it on because someone had to.

That doesn’t mean these businesses are careless. It means HR was never the reason they started their company. They started a business to build something, serve customers, or pursue a passion, not to become experts in compliance.

Where Risk Quietly Creeps In

When businesses explain what they’re struggling with, the issue usually isn’t dramatic payroll failures or obvious mistakes. More often, it’s small gaps that add up over time. Onboarding steps that were missed. Policies that haven’t been acknowledged or updated. Offboarding processes that weren’t followed all the way through.

Individually, these issues may seem manageable. Collectively, they can expose a business to meaningful risk, from penalties to legal challenges, often without the business realizing it until something goes wrong.

This is usually the point where technology alone stops feeling like enough.