Women’s History Month Spotlight: Balancing Work, Family, and Wellbeing

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re focusing on something many women carry every day, often silently: the invisible load. This load doesn’t just affect life at home. It can have a real impact on physical and mental health, and on how women show up at work.

Picture this: A woman on your team finishes a full workday, then heads home to a second shift—managing kids’ appointments, caring for aging parents, coordinating household logistics, offering emotional support to everyone around her… and somewhere at the bottom of that list sits her own wellbeing.

This is the invisible mental load. And for many women working in small and medium‑size businesses (SMBs), it is quietly shaping stress levels, productivity, and long‑term health.

The invisible mental load can include things like:

Keeping track of family health appointments,

Managing emotional labor—checking in, smoothing conflict, remembering details,

Handling household planning and logistics, and

Carrying the mental “to‑do list” that never turns off.

In SMBs, employees often wear multiple hats. When combined with the multiple hats many women wear at home, the invisible load can feel suffocating.

This unpaid labor is rooted in long‑standing structural expectations. Over time, it can contribute to chronic stress, depression burnout and a decrease in overall mental health and relationship functioning. It may also lead women to delay self‑care or medical visits, leaving them feeling undervalued or overwhelmed both at work and at home.

Research shows that women often experience stress differently because they’re juggling more simultaneous roles. They're more likely to multitask and feel responsible for the well‑being of others. Chronic exposure to this mental load can show up physically and psychologically through headaches, muscle tension, irregular sleep patterns and other more dire health issues.

The Impact

In SMBs, where teams are small and workloads can be intense, this can accelerate burnout if leaders aren’t paying attention. Here are two real‑world scenarios in how the invisible load might show up at work. You may even recognize yourself—or someone on your team—in these examples.

Let’s start with the physical toll. A mid‑level manager keeps rescheduling her own medical appointments. She misses important opportunities to care for her health, and her team notices. They begin to feel they shouldn’t take time off for their own appointments either. After years of deprioritizing her well‑being, she’s diagnosed with high blood pressure—something that could have been caught and treated much earlier

Now let’s take a look at the psychological toll. A project manager realizes she’s always the one smoothing team tensions and organizing everything. When she tries to set boundaries, she receives pushback from colleagues who don’t want to take on additional responsibilities. Without support from leadership, she continues absorbing the emotional and logistical load. Over time, she becomes burnt out, dysregulated, and overwhelmed—her mental and physical health taking the hit.

The Solution

Now that we’ve outlined the problem, let’s explore what SMBs can do to help lighten this load. These are practical, low‑cost actions that can make a meaningful difference.

Normalize flexibility. Offer flexible start and end times or occasional remote days. Flexibility is one of the most effective ways to reduce stress. Make health time non‑negotiable. Encourage employees to take time for medical appointments without guilt and model this behavior from leadership. Support emotional wellbeing by auditing emotional labor. Notice who is always planning team events, taking notes, mentoring new hires, or smoothing conflict. These tasks add up, so distribute them intentionally. Create predictable schedules whenever possible. Unpredictability increases the invisible load and can push the body into fight‑or‑flight mode. Even posting schedules earlier can make a meaningful difference. Build a culture of shared responsibility. Make it normal to ask for help, redistribute tasks, and talk openly about workload. When responsibility is shared, the invisible load becomes lighter for everyone. Keep your messaging consistent and ensure your actions match your words. When you embrace and model these expectations yourself, they can truly make an impact.

Here’s the bottom line: the invisible load isn’t actually invisible. It shows up in performance, in morale, in health, and in the long‑term sustainability of your team. And while women often carry the heaviest share, the impact touches your entire organization.

The good news is that meaningful change doesn’t require massive budgets or complicated programs. It starts with awareness. It grows with intention and becomes culture when leaders decide that truly supporting their people is a priority, not a perk.

Take Action

Look at your workplace with fresh eyes. Where can you build in flexibility? Where can you model healthy boundaries? Where can you redistribute emotional labor, so it’s shared, not silently absorbed? And most importantly, how can you create an environment where women feel seen, supported, and empowered to care for themselves without guilt?

Small shifts add up. And in SMBs, where every person matters, those shifts can transform not just the employee experience, but the health and resilience of your entire business.

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