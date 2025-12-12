As we prepare to come together at The Summit, TriNet’s recognition celebration, it’s important to remember that The Summit is a TriNet event. Whenever colleagues attend a TriNet event they interact with a number of people including peers, business leaders, and invited guests.

Your role as a representative of TriNet extends beyond the boundaries of the office. You are a representative and ambassador for TriNet. The way you conduct yourself at TriNet events makes an impression and should always reflect TriNet’s Core Values. One key way to help ensure reflection of our Core Values is to be aware of and adhere at all times to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

We want you to enjoy our time together at The Summit. At the same time, we expect that you will behave in a courteous and professional way that reflects positively on TriNet and our Core Values.

Is colleague attendance at all Summit sessions required?

The Summit is a colleague-only recognition event. Colleagues are expected to fully attend and participate in all professional development sessions, meals, evening events and activities. A detailed agenda and schedule of events is available here.

If a colleague chooses to extend their trip to Orlando and/or have family members join them prior to or after The Summit, the colleague is responsible for all costs associated with the extension of the trip and for airfare, lodging, meals, and activities for their guests. Guests are not permitted to attend any Summit sessions, meals, events, or activities.

Reach out to your manager with any questions and/or thesummit@trinet.com for any accommodation that might be needed.

What is the dress code at The Summit?

The Summit includes a variety of activities, and appropriate attire is important to ensure a professional image while maintaining comfort.

Daytime Events at The Grand Floridian

Business casual attire is required for all daytime Summit sessions held at The Grand Floridian.

Awards Dinner

For our Awards Dinner, colleagues are encouraged to dress in business or cocktail attire.

Activities within Walt Disney World Parks

For events within the Walt Disney World Parks, attending colleagues are encouraged to dress casually, wear comfortable shoes, and should use common sense, good judgment and avoid extremes in their dress and grooming practices, even if dressed casually. Feel free to wear comfortable clothing suitable for outdoor and leisure activities. However, please ensure your outfit remains work-appropriate: neat, clean, and free from offensive graphics, slogans, or overly revealing styles.

Colleagues are responsible for ensuring their dress, grooming and hygiene are appropriate for the workplace and project a professional image while representing TriNet.

The examples below are intended to provide general guidance on acceptable work attire.

ACCEPTABLE ATTIRE

Business casual attire includes, but is not limited to, slacks; khakis; jeans that are neat and without tears or holes; golf polo, crewneck or V-neck shirts and blouses; skirts and dresses; sweaters; loafers; tennis shoes and sandals.

Business or cocktail attire includes, but is not limited to, tailored suits; dress shirts and blouses; skirts and dresses; dress shoes—choose what feels comfortable and confident while maintaining a sophisticated, work-appropriate appearance.

Casual attire includes, but is not limited to, t-shirts; polo shirts; or casual button-downs paired with jeans, shorts, chinos, or casual skirts/dresses. Footwear can include clean sneakers, loafers, or sandals.

UNACCEPTABLE ATTIRE

Unacceptable attire includes, but is not limited to, T-shirts with offensive, inappropriate slogans, wording or pictures; workout attire; cutoffs; shorts; halter, strapless, crop tops or tank tops; mini- or micro-skirts; torn, sheer or revealing clothing; flip flops; bare feet; and visible tattoos or other artificial body markings or jewelry containing offensive or harassing words, messages, slogans, or pictures, including those based on race, sex, (including sexual orientation and gender identity), color, age, religion, national origin, disability or any other legally protected characteristic.

Will food be provided at The Summit?

Yes. Meals and beverages will be provided throughout The Summit. Colleagues should only incur meal expenses while traveling to and from the event and should reference the TriNet Travel and Expense Policy. If a colleague chooses to purchase additional food and drinks during The Summit, they will be responsible for all the costs of the food and drink purchased independently. Colleagues should not expense any food or drink while at The Summit. If a colleague does submit an expense for food or drinks during The Summit, the expense reimbursement will be reviewed and denied.

Please reach out to your manager and/or thesummit@trinet.com with any questions.

What is the alcohol consumption policy at The Summit?

TriNet is committed to maintaining standards of professionalism and, accordingly, requires a responsible attitude toward the consumption of alcohol by its employees at TriNet-sponsored functions. Colleagues are expected to always conduct themselves in a professional manner aligned with TriNet policy and Core Values when attending The Summit and after-hours events associated with The Summit.

Colleagues should refer to and be familiar with TriNet’s Policy for a Responsible Approach to Alcohol in Work-Related Settings, Drug and Alcohol/Substance Abuse Policy, and the Standards of Performance and Conduct.

These policies are intended to provide guidelines to avoid the potential issues that could arise from excessive alcohol consumption. All TriNet colleagues are subject to corrective action up to and including termination for failure to adhere to the requirements set forth in any policy. Colleagues know themselves better than anyone and should take appropriate measures during The Summit to ensure that they maintain the required standards of professionalism and conduct when consuming alcohol.

How should non-exempt colleagues record their hours when traveling to/from and attending The Summit?

TriNet is committed to ensuring that non-exempt colleagues are properly paid for all hours worked. Non-exempt colleagues required to travel to The Summit must be paid for compensable travel time spent supporting TriNet’s business in accordance with applicable law.

Non-exempt colleagues will be paid in accordance with the Travel Pay Policy for Non-Exempt Colleagues and should refer to the Timekeeping and Attendance Policy for Non-Exempt Colleagues.

All hourly colleagues are expected to continue timely logging all hours worked in Web Clock, including time spent attending conference events.

At minimum, hourly colleagues are required to clock in/out, account for 8 hours per day, Monday – Friday. This is to ensure that their pay while at The Summit is not negatively impacted since a normal day’s pay in the office is 8 hours.

Hourly colleagues who are actively working, attending mandatory events, answering emails, taking calls, etc. must be paid for all time worked. Colleagues are responsible for the accurate and timely submission of their time worked. Please work with your manager if you have any questions or need assistance with recording your time accurately.

Travel that keeps a colleague away from home overnight counts as compensable hours and work time when it cuts across an employee's workday. The time counts as work time not only on regular working days during normal working hours but also during the corresponding hours on nonworking days.

Managers are expected to approve hours weekly, as required in Web Clock.

What are the accommodations for nursing mothers?

Per the Lactation Accommodation Policy, TriNet provides reasonable break time and a private space other than a restroom for lactating colleagues and interns to express breast milk during work hours. Please contact thesummit@trinet.com to find out the location of lactation rooms.

Is there an option to attend The Summit virtually?

No. The Summit is an in-person event.

What if I can no longer attend The Summit and need to make a last-minute cancellation?

The Summit Recognition and Professional Development Conference is a nomination-based program. For those who are selected and invited to attend, participation is strictly voluntary. Colleagues are expected to attend The Summit once registration is complete. It is important that any last-minute cancellations are kept to a minimum. If you have a last-minute emergency that impedes your ability to attend, you need to contact your manager and thesummit@trinet.com immediately. Last-minute changes to the venue, tickets purchased, and flights have a financial impact on TriNet.

What if I need accommodations?

TriNet is committed to providing equal access and opportunity for all colleagues. In alignment with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and applicable state laws, we support colleagues who may require reasonable accommodations to participate fully in Summit activities. Please note needed accommodations in your RSVP or email TheSummit@trinet.com.

IF I NEED TO REPORT A POLICY VIOLATION

Do TriNet policies apply while I’m at The Summit?

Yes, all TriNet policies apply to every colleague at all times during work functions, including at The Summit. As such, colleagues are expected to behave appropriately at The Summit and its associated events. Policies you should keep in mind at all times during The Summit include, among others:

If I need to report a policy violation, what should I do?

Part of building a strong culture of trust and accountability is ensuring that we all speak up when something is not right so that TriNet can address the issue.

If you suspect or know of a violation of TriNet policy, you should contact:

Your supervisor or a more senior member of management, or

A member of the People Success team, or

The Business Conduct and Ethics (BC&E) team via the Speak Up Hub: Email: ethics@trinet.com Online: http://speakup.trinet.com Phone: 888-238-0483



When you contact the TriNet Speak Up Hub, whether by phone or online, a web-based form will document the information you provide. This completed form will be sent to BC&E to ensure that the individuals with the appropriate expertise can effectively respond to the question or concern. TriNet takes this process and the confidential nature of your submission very seriously. You can even contact the Speak Up Hub anonymously if you would prefer. At the time you utilize the Speak Up Hub you will receive instructions on how to check back in and receive status updates regarding your submission.

As a reminder TriNet prohibits retaliation against any colleague or contingent worker who raises a concern about possible misconduct or wrongdoing.

IF I AM NOT FEELING WELL

The information below is regarding travel to or attending any TriNet Sponsored events. Safety is our highest priority, and we want to ensure that there is limited risk of exposure to illnesses for all who attend.

If you plan on traveling to a TriNet-sponsored event and have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous two days or are showing symptoms of COVID, RSV or the flu, we recommend testing for COVID-19 prior to attending.

If you test positive or feel ill, do not travel to or attend the event to limit exposure. Let your manager know immediately.

COVID-19

Displaying Symptoms and/or Testing Positive at an Event

Take note of people with whom you were in close contact.

Return to your room immediately.

Notify your Manager.

Test for COVID-19.

If You Test Positive for COVID-19 while at the event:

You should isolate yourself if you are sick and suspect that you have COVID-19 but do not yet have test results. If your results are positive, follow the CDC isolation guidelines. If your results are negative, you can end your isolation.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV)

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Testing is not typically used for RSV.

About RSV

References

PHYSICAL SECURITY AND SAFETY

Security and Safety Concerns

TriNet Corporate Physical Security and Safety is readily available at this event. We are available to assist you 24 hours a day throughout the event. If there is an immediate safety concern, go to the nearest hotel staff member to ensure your safety. You may also reach out on Teams to the Physical Security and Safety Manager (Adam Yenokida), via email at adam.yenokida@trinet.com or call 650-438-9530 for assistance with any security or safety matters or to resolve disputes that may raise safety concerns.

Medical Emergencies

TriNet has provided an onsite Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) to assist with any medical emergencies. In the event of a medical emergency, please contact 911 first. Then when/if able, contact the following:

Notify your Manager

Notify your People Success Manager

If you need assistance to locate the EMT, you may ask any staff member

Evacuations

Evacuations may be prompted by an emergent situation such as Fire, Earthquake or another incident. In an emergency that requires evacuation, please follow the prompt provided by the facility. This may include an audible and visual alarm or requests from hotel personnel. If that occurs, please immediately go to the nearest emergency exit, indicated by an overhead illuminated exit sign and vacate the building. Do not attempt to pack or gather your belongings. If you utilize a stairwell during an evacuation and are unable to descend the stairs; notify a passerby, hotel staff, contact your manager or the Physical Security and Safety Manager so that Emergency Rescue personnel can assist with your evacuation safely. It is important to be observant of your surroundings and where the nearest emergency exit is located. If you have any questions, email securityandsafety@trinet.com.