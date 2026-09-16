NATIONAL RESOURCES. MARYLAND SUPPORT.

TriNet brings Maryland businesses the resources of a national HR provider:

An all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Baltimore to Columbia to Annapolis, Maryland companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.

What does that look like day to day?

Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.



Operating in Maryland also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in.

Our team helps Maryland employers navigate areas like: