LocationsMaryland

HR Outsourcing, Technology and Support Services in Maryland

Running a business in Maryland takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of HR.

Maryland city, view from above

NATIONAL RESOURCES. MARYLAND SUPPORT.

TriNet brings Maryland businesses the resources of a national HR provider:
An all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Baltimore to Columbia to Annapolis, Maryland companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.

What does that look like day to day?
Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.


Operating in Maryland also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in.
Our team helps Maryland employers navigate areas like:

Paid sick and safe leave:Maryland has state-level paid sick and safe leave requirements under the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act, and local jurisdictions may have additional requirements. TriNet helps support the implementation and administration of leave policies that implement applicable state and local rules.
Family Medical Leave:Starting in 2027, employers in Maryland must register and contribute and/or take employee deductions for paid family/medical leave to that can be taken starting January 2028.
Pay transparency:Maryland's Equal Pay for Equal Work Act shapes how employers post roles and discuss compensation. TriNet's HR professionals help you navigate what that means for your hiring.
Salary History Inquiry Restrictions:Maryland employers are restricted from relying on, seeking, or considering an applicant’s wage history when making compensation decisions.
Minimum wage:Maryland sets its own minimum wage requirements, and some counties set additional local rates. TriNet's payroll platform helps you keep pay rates current across every location you operate in.
Final pay:The Maryland Wage Payment and Collection Law sets timing requirements for a departing employee's final paycheck. TriNet helps support your team through the offboarding and final pay processes with confidence.
Fair hiring:Maryland's Criminal Record Screening Practices Act limits when employers can ask about criminal history during hiring. TriNet helps you structure applications and interviews accordingly.
Meal and rest breaks:Maryland sets meal and rest break requirements for certain retail employees. TriNet helps you build scheduling and timekeeping processes that account for them.

HR Services TriNet Provides in Maryland

Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.

Employee Benefits

Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Maryland small businesses often can't reach on their own.

Explore Our Employee Benefits
Payroll Services

Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.

Explore Our Payroll Services
HR Support

Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help.

Explore Our HR Support
HR Compliance

Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.

Explore Our HR Compliance
HR Automation

Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.

Explore Our HR Automation

How TriNet Supports Maryland Businesses

Every Maryland business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.

For many Maryland businesses, TriNet HR Plus is the natural starting point.

TriNet HR Plus

An administrative services organization, or ASO delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.

Learn more about TriNet HR Plus

TriNet PEO

A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business. 

Learn more about TriNet PEO

What you get with either solution: 

  • Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account

  • An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics

  • Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects

  • Per-employee, per-month admin fee with an itemized breakdown

Maryland-specific support.
TriNet also helps Maryland employers navigate:

State payroll taxes: Maryland has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you manage state payroll tax obligations as you hire and grow. 

To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer

Straightforward Admin Fee Pricing for Maryland Businesses

TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Maryland team grows.

TriNet HR Plus pricing
Explore HR Plus Pricing
TriNet PEO pricing
TriNet PEO pricing

Who TriNet Serves in Maryland

TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.

TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.

From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Maryland companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Georgia, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.

TriNet by the numbers

~$70B

in payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
30+

in business, founded in 1988

~323,000

worksite employees as of 12/31/25

TriNet Awards and Recognition

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027
Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
Newsweek #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
The Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
G2 Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026

G2

Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026
G2 Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
TrustRadius Top Rated 2026

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2026
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026

Resources for Maryland Employers

State of Work: Mid-Atlantic 2025
State of Work: Mid-Atlantic 2025

Explore the 2025 State of Work: Mid-Atlantic report by TriNet. Discover how Mid-Atlantic employers and employees view work/life balance, engagement, AI in HR, benefits, and more.

Read more
Find the Right HR Solution For Your Business
Find the Right HR Solution For Your Business
Answer these questions to find out which HR solution is best for you.
Take Assessment
What are your HR outsourcing options?
What are your HR outsourcing options?

You have various options when it comes to selecting HR outsource providers. Learn more about each option so you can make the best decision for your company.

Read more

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the difference between TriNet PEO and TriNet HR Plus?

TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.

  • TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
  • TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500*. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.

For many Maryland businesses, HR Plus is the natural starting point, and TriNet can support a move to PEO if co-employment becomes the better fit later.

How much does HR outsourcing cost in Maryland?
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:

  • The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
  • The services and level of support you add
  • The size of your team

This reference only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees**.

See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.

Does TriNet help with Maryland's paid sick leave requirements?

Yes. Maryland requires paid sick and safe leave for many employers under the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act, with rules covering how leave accrues, how much can be used in a year, carryover, and which family members leave can cover. Some local jurisdictions, including Montgomery County, layer their own requirements on top. TriNet helps you:

  • Set up a leave plan that accounts for both state and local rules
  • Administer accrual and tracking through one platform
  • Navigate changing requirements
What about Maryland's pay transparency requirements?
Maryland’s pay transparency law applies broadly to employers hiring in the state. In practice, it shapes what compensation and benefits information job postings include, what you share with applicants during the hiring process, and the records you keep along the way. TriNet's HR professionals help support your hiring processes that account for these requirements, so postings and offer conversations stay consistent.
How does TriNet help Maryland employers manage minimum wage requirements?
Maryland sets its own minimum wage, and counties like Montgomery and Howard set higher local rates that apply depending on the size of the employer. For employers with locations or remote workers across the state, pay floors can vary by county. TriNet's payroll platform and team help you keep rates current across every location and support your compliance efforts as requirements change.
Can TriNet help administer Maryland payroll taxes?

Yes. Maryland has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements, and they don't always mirror other states. TriNet's payroll services help you:

  • Administer Maryland payroll tax obligations as you hire
  • Keep up with wage base changes year to year
  • Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Maryland
Can TriNet support my team outside Maryland?

Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:

  • Remote and multi-state teams: if you hire outside Maryland, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
  • Expansion and relocation: if you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.

Plenty of Maryland businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.

Does TriNet help Maryland employers with the state retirement savings program?
Maryland operates MarylandSaves, a state retirement savings program, and employers that don't offer a retirement plan of their own are generally expected to facilitate it. Many businesses use that requirement as the push to look at their retirement benefit options overall. TriNet PEO can help you explore retirement plan options for your team and think through how your approach fits alongside the state program.
My business is in Montgomery County. Does that change my HR requirements?
It can. Montgomery County sets some of its own employment rules on top of Maryland's, including its own minimum wage schedule and its own paid sick leave requirements. If you have employees working in the county, both layers apply to them. TriNet helps you sort out which rules reach which employees and administer pay and leave accordingly.
Does Maryland have a paid family and medical leave program?

Yes. Maryland's Time to Care Act created a state paid family and medical leave insurance program (FAMLI) that is being phased in for employers, with requirements arriving on a schedule set by the state. However, employers must start to take employee deductions (and in some cases, also contribute to the state’s sick leave fund themselves) in 2027. It's the kind of change that's much easier to absorb with a plan in place. TriNet helps Maryland employers prepare for new state programs like this one and fold them into payroll and leave administration as they take effect.

* TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.

** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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