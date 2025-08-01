Benefits Solution Options for SMBs
Each client is unique. That’s why we help you meet their needs – including options for you to maintain broker of record.
Right size benefits for your clients
Big-Company Benefits
TriNet PEO offers clients access to premium health coverage and retirement plans that are traditionally reserved for large employers as well as additional benefit options.
- Medical, dental and vision from leading carriers
- HSAs and FSAs
- 401(k) with options for employer matching and profit share
- Short and long-term disability
- Life insurance
- Voluntary benefits with no minimum participation requirements
- Commuter benefits
- And more!
Open-Market Medical Benefits
Give your clients the best of both worlds with TriNet Open Market Solutions (OMS), which provides access to our integrated benefits administration platform to administer open market medical plans alongside additional TriNet-sponsored benefits and benefit options.
- All-in-one HR, benefits and payroll processing solution
- Access to additional services including FSA, HSA, COBRA administration and more
- Automated payroll deductions applied
- Intuitive enrollment flow and mobile access
Client-Sponsored Benefits
HR Plus includes natively built Benefits Administration technology that is designed to simplify enrollment and administration of virtually any type of open market benefit, helping your clients meet the needs of their workforce – and their business. Plus, you gain access to a centralized dashboard to help manage critical tasks for all your clients on HR Plus.
With HR Plus, your clients can support:
- Client-sponsored medical, dental, vision, life & disability and more
- Flexible spending accounts, including HSAs, FSAs and commuter benefits
- ACA compliance and reporting
- COBRA administration
- Mobile benefits enrollment