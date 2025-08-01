PartnersBrokersSolutions

Go Beyond Benefits
TriNet offers a range of HR solutions to help meet the level of expertise and support your clients and prospects need at every stage of their business.
TriNet PEO
Offer a full-service HR solution that unifies HR expertise, payroll processing, access to TriNet-sponsored benefits and risk mitigation.
Open Market Solutions
Maintain broker of record for medical benefits while offering clients the ability to take advantage of TriNet PEO services through an integrated technology solution.
HR Plus
Combine service options with open market benefits through TriNet’s ASO solution that includes our all-in-one HR, payroll and benefits administration platform.
TriNet PEO

Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO—unifying HR, access to TriNet-sponsored benefits and payroll processing into one full-service HR solution.

Compliance and risk mitigation
Navigate complex regulations and compliance requirements.

Multi-state payroll processing
Help clients process and pay remote and hybrid employees, and independent contractors, from anywhere.

Big company benefits
Access comprehensive benefits for clients to recruit top talent.

Team of experts
Offer personalized support, including direct access to HR professionals.

All-in-one HR platform
Simplify HR by consolidating data in one desktop and mobile application.

Open Market Solutions (OMS)

Create a more streamlined benefits experience for clients while maintaining broker of record for open market medical benefits. OMS provides access to our integrated benefits administration software, providing a single solution to administer medical benefits alongside TriNet-sponsored benefit options and PEO services.

With TriNet, your clients gain access to:

  • HR and payroll best practice guidance
  • Workers’ compensation
  • TriNet-sponsored dental, vision, life & disability
  • Voluntary benefit options
  • Commuter benefits

Work with your client to tackle:

  • Open market medical benefits
  • HSA and FSA
  • ACA compliance support
  • COBRA administration
HR Plus

Offer clients access to a range of outsourced admin support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax—complemented by our modern all-in-one HR technology platform.

HR Advisory
Our team of HR and payroll tax experts are ready to connect, providing best practice guidance and to help support your tough HR questions.  

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
A team of payroll tax specialists helps clients navigate one of the most complex parts of running a business - payroll tax.

Payroll Manager
Dedicated payroll experts help clients with the responsibilities of a traditional payroll department, reducing administrative burden.

HR Manager
A dedicated team of experienced professionals offers a cost-effective approach to administering tasks across HR, benefits administration, payroll processing and more.  

