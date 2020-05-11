Challenges and Support

Uncertainty is the most difficult area for SMB leaders, specifically, not knowing when “normal” will return. Finances are the second most challenging aspect, including lost sales, making payroll, and paying business expenses.

In light of these difficulties, 86% of SMB leaders say their business has handled the challenges brought on by the pandemic well. The support that SMB leaders feel from colleagues and community plays a big role: When it comes to the decisions they’ve had to make during the pandemic, 89% of SMB leaders feel supported by other members of the company, and 73% feel supported by their local community.

Methodology

TriNet is partnering with The Harris Poll to conduct an ongoing series of surveys with business leaders in companies of 5 to 249 employees. Business leaders are qualified as either owners/partners or C-level executives. Quotas are set by company size and industry for each wave.

We surveyed 194 SMBs in the latest wave of the research (April 30-May 3, 2020); actual distribution by company size and industry is as follows:

67 business leaders with 5-19 employees

99 business leaders with 20-99 employees

28 business leaders with 100-249 employees

51 business leaders in Main Street industries (such as automotive, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, skilled trade, etc.)

143 business leaders in Technology, Financial Services, Professional Services, Life Science, Non-Profit, or other industries

This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

