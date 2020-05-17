Recovery Challenges

When it comes to this recovery, the biggest challenges they’re facing have to do with the new economic and social environment they now find themselves in. Looking ahead, they expect their greatest challenges to be:

Dealing with the economic downturn/ recession (51%)

Social distancing requirements (46%)

Recovering from lost sales (42%)

Lack of demand for products/ services (35%)

Sanitization protocols (27%)

A disrupted supply chain (27%)

Reopening at a reduced capacity (20%)

SMB leaders are about evenly split on whether their business will be stronger or weaker coming out of the pandemic. 27% of SMB leaders expect a somewhat weaker business, 26% expect a somewhat stronger business, and 33% expect their overall business to be about the same as it was before the COVID-19 crisis.

Methodology

TriNet is partnering with The Harris Poll to conduct an ongoing series of surveys with business leaders in companies of 5 to 249 employees. Business leaders are qualified as either owners/partners or C-level executives. Quotas are set by company size and industry for each wave.

We surveyed 184 SMBs in latest wave of the research (May 5-8, 2020); actual distribution by company size and industry is as follows:

68 business leaders with 5-19 employees

89 business leaders with 20-99 employees

27 business leaders with 100-249 employees

50 business leaders in Main Street industries (such as automotive, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, skilled trade, etc.)

134 business leaders in Technology, Financial Services, Professional Services, Life Science, Non-Profit, or other industries

This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

