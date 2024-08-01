Qualtrics, a third-party provider, administered the survey and offered respondents incentives based on factors such as survey length, their panelist profile, and target acquisition difficulty.

The findings in this online report highlight trends within the small and midsize business community. This document contains a summarized version of the full report, which you can download in its entirety here. You can use filters to narrow the data by company maturity level, industry, and generation. As strong advocates for data democratization, we aim to make it easy for you to transform the data into meaningful insights.

Furthermore, this document is live and continuously updated. Our researchers are actively analyzing numbers, validating statistical significance, and publishing relevant insights. We prioritize timely updates, understanding the importance of speed, as highlighted by our data on AI usage. So, bookmark this page, or better yet, subscribe to our newsletter or follow us on Instagram to stay updated with new data and insights related to this work.