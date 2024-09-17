7 Ways to Help Control Runaway Health Insurance Benefit Costs

As health insurance premiums continue to rise, finding effective solutions is critical. Get insight and helpful tips for controlling health insurance benefit costs.

Are rising health care costs putting pressure on your business? TriNet is here to help. We’ve just released an exclusive on-demand presentation, Seven Ways to Help Control Health Care Costs, packed with actionable strategies to manage and reduce your organization’s health insurance expenses.

In this session, you’ll learn how to:

  • Select the optimal health insurance coverage for your employees
  • Utilize high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) effectively
  • Implement wellness programs that drive down costs
  • Focus on preventive care to avoid high expenses
  • Maximize savings through existing benefits and tax credits

Watch now and discover how you can make smarter decisions to control escalating health care expenses while keeping your workforce healthy and engaged.

Speaker
Douglas Carl
Director, Benefits Management, TriNet
"TriNet partners with us…by the variety of benefits that we're able to offer, the ease of pay, the ease of setup, ease of requesting PTO."
Tony Woods, Chief Human Resources Officer

