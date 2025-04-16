First 100 Days Impact: What SMBs Need to Know

The first 100 days of a new administration can bring significant changes that can impact small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Join TriNet for an insightful discussion on what SMBs should know as new policies take shape. Our experts will break down key developments in employment regulations, tax policies, healthcare, compliance, and workplace trends, helping you stay ahead in a shifting landscape.

You'll gain practical insights into what’s changing, what’s on the horizon, and how to better adapt proactively to support and grow your business. Whether you're an HR professional, business leader, or entrepreneur, this session will provide the best practice guidance to navigate the months ahead with confidence.

Speakers
Annmarie Liermann
Senior Counsel, Employment, TriNet
Jackie Breslin
Executive Director, Client HR Consulting Services, TriNet
Ralph Tyler
Executive Director, Government Relations, TriNet
Kristin Russum
Director, Organizational Development, TriNet

SMB Statistics

61.7

Small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans and pay nearly 40% of private-sector payroll.

77

of small businesses are concerned about their ability to access capital, with more than half saying they could not afford a loan because of high interest rates.

90

About 90% of new businesses with employees require startup capital, with about 1 in 5 businesses needing more than $100,000 to start.  

