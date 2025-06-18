AI and Privacy Considerations for SMBs
As AI rapidly transforms the modern workplace, small and medium-sized businesses face the challenge of balancing innovation with responsibility. Adopting AI tools can offer powerful advantages—from automating tasks to enhancing decision-making—but it also raises critical questions around data privacy, compliance, and trust.
This session will take a deep dive into the evolving landscape of AI-related data privacy, highlighting key considerations for SMBs as they integrate AI into their operations. We’ll explore current regulatory requirements, emerging privacy laws, and what they mean for businesses handling sensitive employee and customer information.
You’ll learn actionable best practices for using AI ethically and responsibly, with a focus on transparency, data protection, and building long-term trust. Whether you're already using AI or just beginning to explore its potential, this session will help you make informed decisions that keep your business innovative—and compliant—in an increasingly digital world.
Speakers
Kristin Russum
Director, Organizational Development, TriNet
Bonnie Yeomans
Chief Privacy Officer, TriNet
Harrison Covall
Director and Senior Counsel, Data Security and Technology, TriNet
Daniel Harris
Executive Director, Government Relations, TriNet