Beyond Borders: Leveraging Remote Work & Global Hiring

Expand your talent pool and unlock new business potential with strategic remote work and global hiring. As the world becomes more interconnected, businesses have the opportunity to tap into diverse talent pools from around the globe, fostering innovation and enhancing competitiveness.
This session will explore the key benefits and challenges of building a distributed workforce, including how to manage the complexities of compliance across different regions, develop effective compensation strategies that are both competitive and fair, and identify emerging talent hubs around the world.

We’ll also discuss how to create a flexible, inclusive, and scalable hiring model that supports both the needs of your business and the well-being of your employees. Whether you're just starting to explore global hiring or looking to refine your strategy, you'll gain valuable insights on how to navigate the intricate legal, cultural, and logistical considerations involved, while maximizing flexibility and driving sustainable growth for your business.

Speakers
Amritpal Singh
Field Operations, President, Multiplier
Peter Zinn
Strategic Partnerships Senior Manager, TriNet