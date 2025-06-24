Cash Management in Uncertain Times

In today’s unpredictable and rapidly shifting economic landscape, effective cash management has become more critical than ever—especially for small businesses and startups aiming to maintain stability and fuel growth. Fluctuating market conditions, inflation, and access to capital all pose real challenges that require smart, proactive financial planning.

In this session, industry experts from Banc of California will share actionable strategies to help you take control of your cash flow, manage liquidity, and make informed financial decisions. You’ll gain insights into how to optimize working capital, build strong banking relationships, and create flexible financial plans that can adapt to uncertainty.

We’ll also cover how to identify and mitigate financial risks, ensure business continuity, and prepare your organization to seize opportunities even in times of volatility. Whether you're navigating early-stage financial hurdles or planning for long-term growth, this session will equip you with the knowledge and tools needed to strengthen your company’s financial foundation.

Speakers
Andrew Parker
Head of Global Treasury Management, Banc of California
Michael Nguyen
Head of Asset Management, Banc of California
Mark diTargiani
Managing Director, Venture Banking, Banc of California
Frank Mastronuzzi
Consulting Chief Financial Officer & Controller, Punch Financial