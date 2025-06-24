Employee or Contractor? How to Get Worker Classification Right

Distinguishing between employees and independent contractors is not only important for legal compliance but also essential for ensuring fair treatment and protecting your business from potential legal risks. Misclassifying workers can lead to significant financial and reputational consequences.

View on Demand
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.

In this session, you’ll gain practical insights into how to navigate worker classification effectively and understand the key differences between these two categories. We will also provide a detailed explanation of the recent Department of Labor (DOL) regulation and its impact on your business operations. Learn about the criteria used to determine worker status, common pitfalls to avoid, and the best practices to ensure compliance. By the end of this session, you’ll have the tools and knowledge necessary to classify your workers correctly and mitigate the risks associated with misclassification.

Speakers
Boyd Rogers Airmeet dark.png
Boyd Rogers
Divisional Vice President and Lead Counsel Employment, TriNet
Kelly Pacatte Airmeet dark.png
Kelly Pacatte
Lead HR Compliance Consultant, Trinet