Form I-9 Compliance Essentials: Mitigating Risk, Fines & Penalties
As government enforcement increases and immigration policies continue to shift, employers face growing pressure to ensure accurate and compliant Form I-9 practices. Missteps could lead to audits and risk. Learn what SMBs can do to address these challenges with actionable information to help with compliance.
This session discusses the latest updates on Form I-9 compliance amid increased government enforcement and immigration policy changes. Learn about recent executive actions affecting employment eligibility, challenges related to Temporary Protected Status and Employment Authorization Documents, and practical steps employers must take to maintain compliance and reduce risk regarding ICE.
Speakers
Jacqueline Breslin
Executive Director, Client HR Consulting Services, TriNet
Shannon Stevenson
Partner, Fisher Phillips