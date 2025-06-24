Learning & Development: Tackling Impact, Engagement and the Skills Crisis
Next-level Learning and Development isn’t just about training—it’s about driving measurable impact, supporting long-term employee growth, and positioning learning as a strategic driver of business success. As the role of L&D continues to evolve, organizations are recognizing the need to align learning initiatives more closely with overall business goals.
In this session, David James from 360Learning will share a proven maturity model for Learning, developed through in-depth analysis across hundreds of organizations similar to yours. You’ll discover how to assess where your current learning strategy stands, identify opportunities for growth, and implement practical steps to elevate your L&D function to the next stage.
Whether you're just beginning to build your learning programs or looking to refine an established strategy, this session will offer valuable insights and real-world examples to help you maximize the impact of learning in your organization.