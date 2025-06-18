Pay Trends in 2025: Shaping the Future of Work
As we move into 2025, businesses are focusing on key trends to stay competitive in attracting and retaining top talent.
Join us as David Turetsky, Vice President of Consulting, of Salary.com, explores the three major pay-related trends reshaping the workplace this year:
- Job Evolving Roles and Expectations
Companies are refining job descriptions to reflect the changing nature of work, incorporating more flexible and diverse role responsibilities.
- Employee Engagement: Rewarding Performance
A shift towards performance-based incentives and tailored employee engagement strategies to enhance job satisfaction and productivity.
- Pay Transparency: Building Trust and Equity
Employers are embracing greater pay transparency to foster trust, promote fairness, and ensure pay equity across all levels of the organization.
These trends are not just shaping compensation packages but are vital to cultivating a motivated and inclusive workforce.
Speakers
David Turetsky
Vice President of Consulting, Salary.com
Kristin Russum
Director, Organizational Development, TriNet