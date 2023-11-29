Press Releases

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Aug. 6, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the findings of its July 2015 SMBeat®, a monthly analysis of small and midsize business (SMB) employment and human capital economic indicators. July’s report focuses on geographic and industry trends on a national scale, showing increased employment stability and positive growth in major industries.

The state of Arizona improved most over other states across the TriNet population, with another 1.9% gain over June, moving the index to 160. Boston’s month-over-month increase was the same as June and came in at 1.9% for July. The Riverside, Calif. metro area reported no change this month, with an index value of 61.

The information technology sector had the strongest month-over-month gain across all industries. July marks the fifth consecutive month for the information technology sector to lead other industries and it was the second consecutive month of a 2% increase - bringing the July index value to 706. The construction sector showed good performance for the second month, increasing by 1.1% for an index of 90. The education and health sector made a good showing this month, increasing by 1.1% for an index of 187.

Below are the key findings of the July 2015 TriNet SMBeat Report. All data related to employment growth and losses are sourced from the TriNet population of more than 11,000 clients and over 302,000 worksite employees[1] in the U.S. This month’s report results:

National Report:

The TriNet SMBeat employment index increased 1.0% from 192 to 196. The index is up 11.4% year over year. The hiring rate index is the same as last month, staying at 69.

The termination rate index decreased from 60 to 59 in July. Similarly, voluntary terminations decreased this month with the index moving from 99 to 98, a 1.0% change. The involuntary termination index is down this month, moving from 39 to 38, a 2.6% change.

Geographic Trends:

Arizona’s 160 index had good gains in July with a month-over-month increase of 1.9%. Nevada’s 151 index decreased this month.

The Boston metro area had a month-over-month gain of 1.9%, moving the index value to 381.

Industry Trends:

The information sector enjoyed the highest month-over-month gain of 2%, bringing the employment index value to 706 in July.

The construction sector, as well as the education and health services sector, also performed well this month, both increasing by 1.1% and moving the indices to 90 and 187, respectively.

